Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TruthWatchNZ's avatar
TruthWatchNZ
Oct 11

What's the bet they already are? It's in human dental anaesthetics & nobody's officially told us so what do you think they're doing to cows? They're all such liars I wouldn't believe a word they tell me any more.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
Oct 11

Need to speak up! NO clean organic meat for export now or milk - what would the Japanese, USA, or whoever buys NZ milk say if they knew. Clean green be damned!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture