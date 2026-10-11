NZ and the MRNA@HopeRising19
mRNA VACCINES PLANNED FOR NEW ZEALAND COWS BY 2028... ArkeaBio (Boston-based) is developing a methane-reducing vaccine for cattle that stimulates antibodies against rumen methanogens (methane-producing microbes). Trials have shown roughly 10–15% reductions. IT IS EXPLICITYLY …
7:15 PM · Oct 10, 2026 · 3.78K Views
75 Replies · 105 Reposts · 176 Likes
What's the bet they already are? It's in human dental anaesthetics & nobody's officially told us so what do you think they're doing to cows? They're all such liars I wouldn't believe a word they tell me any more.
Need to speak up! NO clean organic meat for export now or milk - what would the Japanese, USA, or whoever buys NZ milk say if they knew. Clean green be damned!