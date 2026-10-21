Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
5d

As the American (s)election approaches I expect more irrational actions from Zion Don. His loyalty is to Bibi....

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
5d

Gotta love 'retrogrades' - brings everything, almost, to a head.

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