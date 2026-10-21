Events are moving fast. I am posting these more or less as I come across them

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/2258640/iran-cut-worlds-internet-strait-of-hormuz

TRUMP’S BALLS CUT OFF IF SENATE FALLS: SUPPORTERS TURN ON HIM AS SAUDI OIL COLLAPSES





Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson joined host Nima on Dialogue Works to unpack the latest diplomatic and military moves. With midterms less than two weeks away, early voting already signals deep trouble for Trump-backed candidates while Houthi strikes continue to hammer Saudi energy infrastructure. The combination points to a narrowing exit ramp that may already be closing.



THE MIDTERM WARNING

➡️ Early voting in areas Trump won decisively is alarming because Democrats are now outpolling his supported candidates.

➡️ One former Trump voter said he is switching sides just to make Trump miserable after feeling betrayed.

➡️ Trump's rally appearances are not lifting those candidates and the anger is real.

➡️ “Donald Trump’s going to basically get his balls cut off if the blue wave coming not just on the House but on the Senate side pan out. Trump is going, his presidency is over.”



RUBIO'S HORMUZ DECEPTION

➡️ Marco Rubio claimed traffic and energy flowing through the straits remains 80 to 100 percent of pre-conflict levels.

➡️ Johnson called that an absolute flat-out lie and pure deception.

➡️ Rubio also labeled Iranian actions Nazi U-boat tactics, inventing history since Iran is operating inside its own territorial waters up to 12 miles offshore.



THE SAUDI COLLAPSE

➡️ Saudi refinery output is down almost 18 percent since February.

➡️ Diesel and gas oil exports fell 47 percent, gasoline exports nearly 40 percent, and finished products 32 percent.

➡️ More than 45 percent of scheduled Saudi flights were cancelled between October 8 and 19.

➡️ MBS is focused on survival because Saudi Arabia lacks the troop strength and logistics for any successful ground campaign against the Houthis.



PAKISTAN'S MESSAGE TO TEHRAN

➡️ Field Marshal Munir met Iranian officials including the National Security Council head, with images showing warm traditional greetings.

➡️ Reports from the meeting state that not a single particle of enriched nuclear material will leave Iran until trust-building occurs and America yields to all seven demands.

➡️ Pakistani sources insist border crossings remain open despite conflicting Iranian claims.



THE BOTTOM LINE

Trump is hunting for an exit ramp before the election while angry supporters peel away and physical oil damage keeps mounting. The political pressure at home and the energy reality in the Gulf are now reinforcing each other.

The quick-win story is running out of time.