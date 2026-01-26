From Kristen Murfitt on X

Peter McDonald states "Mount Maunganui Was Not an “Unprecedented” Disaster It Was an Authorised One



The Mount Maunganui landslide is being framed, almost from first principles, as an unavoidable act of nature unprecedented rain, climate change, bad luck. That framing is convenient. It is also incomplete. What happened at Mauao was not merely the product of weather, it was the end result of a series of authorised human decisions, taken years earlier, and then defended by ideology when the consequences arrived.



To understand the disaster, we need to begin before the rain, not after it.



Step One, The Slope Was Altered By Policy, Not Accident



Mauao is not an unmanaged natural hillside. It is a formally governed historic reserve, subject to a detailed management regime adopted by Tauranga City Council. In 2018, the council approved the Mauao Historic Reserve Management Plan, which explicitly set out a programme for the progressive removal of “exotic” trees, including macrocarpa, pine, oak and other long-established species, in order to prioritise cultural, archaeological and ecological objectives.



That plan remains publicly available on the council’s website:



Mauao Historic Reserve Management Plan (2018): https://tauranga.govt.nz/Exploring/Parks-and-reserves/Parks/Mauao



This was not a theoretical document. The policy was actively implemented.



In 2022 and 2023, Tauranga City Council closed sections of Mauao to carry out helicopter assisted exotic tree removal. Council notices at the time made clear that the work was being undertaken under the authority of the 2018 management plan and was intended to remove non-native trees from sensitive areas of the maunga.



Council confirmation of those works can be found here:



Temporary Mauao closure for exotic tree removal (June–July 2023): https://tauranga.govt.nz/News-and-events/Notifications/ArtMID/25934/ArticleID/9010/Temporary-Mauao-closure-needed-to-protect-historically-significant-sites



Mauao works complete, maunga reopened after tree removal (July 2023): https://tauranga.govt.nz/News-and-events/Notifications/ArtMID/25934/ArticleID/9216/Mauao-works-complete-maunga-mountain-reopen



These removals were justified publicly on cultural and restoration grounds. What was not publicly debated and appears not to have been integrated in a meaningful way was the engineering role those mature trees played in stabilising steep slopes, particularly in areas with a documented history of landslides.



Once those trees were removed, the slope’s margin for error was fundamentally reduced. From that point on, failure was inevitable. The only unknown variable was when.



Step Two, The Hazard Was Known and Compartmentalised Away



Mauao’s instability is not a new discovery. Landslides on the mountain have been mapped back decades. Tauranga City Council itself commissioned landslide risk studies in recent years. Yet hazard boundaries were drawn in ways that conspicuously excluded non-permanent accommodation areas, including the Beachside Holiday Park at the base of the slope.



Risk, in other words, did not disappear it was administratively bounded.



This is how bureaucratic systems neutralise danger, one department signs off vegetation removal, another maps hazards, another manages parks, another oversees emergency response. Each operates “within scope”. No one owns the whole risk. When the slope finally fails, responsibility dissolves into process.



Step Three, The Rain Came, As It Always Eventually Would



When the record rainfall arrived, it did not create a new risk. It merely activated an existing one. Rainfall does not cause landslides in isolation, landslides occur when water overwhelms slopes that have already been structurally weakened.



Calling the event “unprecedented” obscures the truth that the physical conditions for failure had already been authorised.



Step Four, Rescue Was Ideologically Deferred



When the slip came down, a final layer of ideology asserted itself this time in the response.



Eyewitnesses report that civilians attempting immediate rescue were ordered to stop. Mark Tangney, a Whakatāne man who works in the area, rushed to help campers trapped in a toilet block..."

Here is the article

https://www.facebook.com/717478207/posts/10162877409728208/

