Seemorerocks

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Katherine
24mEdited

I am fascinated by the topic of NPCs and I believe they exist. Thank you, Robin, for sharing this.

A Youtube channel by Richard Willett has a vid explaining how NPC is NOT a legit term. Though I DISAGREE with him, his premise is interesting. Video summary:

"Richard Willett examines the psychological implications of adopting the term non-player characters to describe others. This discussion explores the risks of dehumanization, the development of us-versus-them mindsets in group environments, and how such labels can foster narcissistic or sociopathic traits within interpersonal relationships." I don't know if I'm allowed to post a link here, but will try: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_NOw2hM8BI&t=1s

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