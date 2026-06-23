Most people are NPCs (they are in your family)Robin WestenraJun 23, 2026411ShareI found what I've heard so far very insightful and a step higher than most videos of this type. For one, it is delivered by a human voice411Share
I am fascinated by the topic of NPCs and I believe they exist. Thank you, Robin, for sharing this.
A Youtube channel by Richard Willett has a vid explaining how NPC is NOT a legit term. Though I DISAGREE with him, his premise is interesting. Video summary:
"Richard Willett examines the psychological implications of adopting the term non-player characters to describe others. This discussion explores the risks of dehumanization, the development of us-versus-them mindsets in group environments, and how such labels can foster narcissistic or sociopathic traits within interpersonal relationships." I don't know if I'm allowed to post a link here, but will try: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_NOw2hM8BI&t=1s