Russian President Vladimir Putin is on an official state visit to India today, having been warmly received by India Prime Minister Mohdi. While there, Putin gave an interview to India Today TV and, just two days after meeting in the Kremlin with US negotiators, re-stated “Russia will liberate the entire Donbas militarily . . . “

After the Moscow meeting, leaked information included the assessment Russians that “We are no closer, but we are no farther apart” on the Ukraine conflict. So, it seemed to most observers, status quo; nothing changed.

President Putin’s remarks to India Today TV confirm that: Nothing has changed.

Weeks of Diplomacy. Weeks of meetings. High level talks over weekends at Mar-a-Lago . . . . and . . . . nothing has changed.

Here is a segment of that India Today Interview:

The US and Europe need to embrace the reality that Russia is not going to budge one inch from it’s position that Russia will achieve its goals in Ukraine through their Special Military Operation.

Any rational observer can see there is no negotiation, there is only Russia’s TERMS. Either Ukraine and the collective West agree to those terms, or the conflict continues.

Since Russia is winning the conflict, and since neither Ukraine nor the West can muster enough weapons, manpower, or money, to change the outcome before Ukraine collapses on the battlefield, continuing to adhere to Ukraine’s “red lines” is a futile effort.

The only possible action that could change that would be direct NATO entry into the Ukraine war against Russia. In such a circumstance, such NATO entry would trigger immediate World War 3, which would likely go nuclear within a matter of hours.

Einstein once said “The definition of insanity is repeating the same mistake, over and over, expecting a different outcome.” By that definition, Ukraine and the collective West are being “insane.” Ukraine and the collective West are adhering to ideas and positions that have been rejected by Russia countless times! Yet they persist.

Alexander Dugin is a sort of Russian Philosopher. Wikipedia describes him as “. . . a Russian far-right political philosopher. He is the leading theorist of Russian neo-Eurasianism.” So when he talks, people rightly listen.

Dugin DOES NOT speak for the Kremlin, but his words are never rebuked by the Kremlin; which sort of lends credence to the idea that what Dugin says publicly, is the thinking inside the Kremlin. Big presumption, but apparently accurate.

Read below, what Dugin said today about words coming out of Europe concerning war with Russia. This ought to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up . . .

“Russia has no need for war, we don’t want to fight, we have no reason to fight with Europe. Europe itself, which wants to fight with us, is already fighting with us—in Ukraine.” The director of the Tsargrad Institute, philosopher Alexander Dugin, explains how the West is preparing for direct military confrontation with Russia:

“In today’s peaceful enthusiasm and rhetoric, everything would be fine if we said that we won’t go to war and have no claims against Europe. But in reality, we do have claims. Against Europe. They think Ukraine belongs to them, while we think Ukraine belongs to us. And on this matter, we insistently assert that it’s our problem, not theirs. They, on the other hand, think it’s their problem, not ours.

And this conflict between our interests and the interests of the European Union—at least its leadership—is escalating. They are doing everything to tear Ukraine away from us. We are doing everything to bring it back into our sphere of influence. This is a war. And this war is already underway. However, the Europeans want to take this war to a new stage. We sincerely advise them against it, but at the same time, as our president has said, we declare that we are ready for real war with Europe.

Vladimir Putin emphasized that in Ukraine, we are only liberating our own lands. There are our people there. Yes, they have gone mad, but we will heal them. Healing the Europeans, however, is beyond our power. This independent but clearly collapsing civilization is in a deadly state. And everything is heading toward us treating it much more harshly than Ukraine: we will destroy all its basic military facilities and industry. And if necessary, we will wipe Europe off the face of the earth.

Yes, we don’t want this at all, but it won’t be the selective, gentle, and prolonged war we’re waging in Ukraine. Because here we’re calming our own people, whereas there we’ll be destroying our enemies. And the experience we’ve gained in this war in Ukraine makes us much more prepared for war with Europe than the Europeans themselves are. Especially when you look at the Europeans’ deplorable moral state, their rotten societies, their perverted ethics, the dominance of migrants, and the complete corruption of the new generation.

We don’t see Europe as ‘easy prey,’ but in any case, we can handle it. We’ve dealt with worse. Napoleon was more serious, Hitler even more so. But I think we can deal with these freaks and perverts, these mad lunatics, the corrupt, the gender-swapped deviants, and simply the maniacs.

If the US joins this war, it will of course be very sad. And then this war will end in Armageddon. We don’t want that. But we are ready for it too.”

This from an unknown commentator (from a Christian point-of-view)

TRUMP LOST!!! HE WILL BACK DOWN FROM VENEZUELA OR WE’RE IN WW3

Trump lost this round.

Both Russia and China told him to stop.

China just moved a naval wall big enough to sink any “limited strike” fantasy.

And NATO isn’t stupid enough to provoke Russia into a full Eurasian war right now.

Everybody keeps pretending this is about drug boats or “protecting American interests.”

No. That’s the surface story for the sleepwalkers.

The truth: Trump ran straight into a geopolitical brick wall the Beast System built, and he has no clean move left.

1. The Venezuela strike is now a trigger for WORLD WAR. Not a skirmish, not limited airstrikes, WORLD WAR.

Look at the timing:

• Ukraine “peace talks” collapsed. Dead on arrival.

• Putin flat-out refused U.S. terms and said it publicly.

• China moved over 100 warships at the same time Russia rejected negotiations.

• Lebanon is heating up.

• Iran is pacing its moves around Russia.

• Russia begins evacuating its citizens from Venezuela.

• Maduro literally begged for immunity, $200M, and safe harbor to flee.

Every theater lit up in the same 48 hours.

That doesn’t happen by accident.

This is coordination.

Trump strikes Venezuela Russia activates China activates Iran activates global powder keg goes up.

2. Putin called Trump’s bluff and didn’t blink.

Putin’s message was basically:

“You touch my foothold in the Western Hemisphere and Ukraine burns hotter. Your move.”

Putin knows Europe can’t hold a winter war.

He knows China will open a Pacific front if things go hot.

And most importantly:

He knows Trump can’t afford to start WW3.

So he pushed.

And Trump blinked.

3. China’s naval surge was the real checkmate.

100+ ships do NOT move unless the order is:

“Prepare for multi-front escalation.”

China wasn’t “posturing.”

They were sending a message:

“If you light Venezuela, we move on Taiwan, and Russia moves on Ukraine. Choose wisely.”

Trump can’t win that.

No president could.

4. Maduro KNOWS he’s finished!! That’s why he begged Trump for a deal.

Dictators don’t ask to keep their money and flee unless they believe the strike is real.

But here’s the part everyone is missing:

He didn’t ask Russia or China for protection.

He asked Trump.

Because he knows Russia and China won’t go to nuclear war to save him.

Trump is the only one who could de-escalate.

5. So here’s the truth nobody on GLP wants to admit:

Trump will back down.

He has to.

If he doesn’t, WW3 detonates.

This isn’t about oil.

It’s not about drug boats.

It’s not even about Venezuela.

It’s about Russia and China calling America’s bluff!!! and Trump realizing he walked into a trap built by the Beast System years ago.

He can either:

1. Back down and make a deal, look for a “win” to present to the public, or

2. Start a world war because of pride.

That’s the choice.

And yes, his pride is the wild card.

Trump hates losing.

He hates backing down.

That’s the one variable nobody can perfectly predict.

But strategically?

Backing down is the only option that doesn’t light the planet on fire.

6. The Beast System overplayed its hand.

They thought they could trap Russia with Ukraine forever.

They thought China wouldn’t move.

They thought Venezuela was an easy score.

Then the East answered all at once.

The system miscalculated!! Badly!

Now Trump’s boxed in, and the public has no idea how close to the edge this is.

BOTTOM LINE:

Trump lost this round. He’ll try to spin it, but he lost.

If he attacks, it’s WW3.

If he doesn’t, he backs down and takes the hit.

Those are the only two paths left.

This is what Hal Turner is reporting to his subscribers

The talks between the US and Russia are not (solely) about Ukraine. These talks are about USA being concerned Russian Federation will do the exact thing in Venezuela as the USA did in Ukraine; Arming them with all kind of weapons.



Believe it or not, the talks are ALSO about Israel and Iran.



According to extremely sensitive, high-level people (two) the USA is prepared to give (parts) of Ukraine to Russian Federation in exchange for non involvement of Russian Federation in war in Venezuela and Iran.

China is there to monitor Russian Federation; Because China has interests (belt and road) in Iran and Venezuela. It is in China’s interest that USA and Russian Federation do not reach agreement, because then China would have to defend Iran and Venezuela alone.



The Ukraine “peace plan” is just a cover story for dividing interest areas in the world. Everybody knows that Ukraine is finished.



Israel wants to take out Iran and Venezuela. That is very hard - perhaps even impossible -- if Iran and Venezuela have help from the Russian Federation and China.



Another gigantic problem for the US is the US strategic petroleum reserves; they are running on fumes.....

any drone attack on strategic reserves and pipelines and....it is over.

100 geranium drones would do the job and to prevent that, the US needs Russian Federation to not deliver targeting data and drones to Venezuela.

The US wants to bring the Venezuela oil supplies back online to grab refill of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve on the cheap. A long, costly war to achieve that is NOT in the US interests.

That is a reason why the US is ready to provide considerable concessions to the Russian Federation considering Ukraine. The problem is, China is also in play, and China does not want their belt and road initiative to go bust.

China invested a total of $2.476 billion USD in 36 countries. it is kind of a lot of money, and China still has a death penalty for embezzlement among other things. They want the value for the money they spent and don’t want that investment ruined by US military action.

EUROPE ENRAGED - PLANNING RETALIATION AGAINST USA

European leaders are suspicious that Trump is rushing towards a geopolitical deal with Vladimir Putin, while paying little heed to the security concerns of NATO allies.

The Wall Street Journal reports a European intelligence service has circulated internal assessments about “commercial and economic plans” the Trump team has been exploring with Russia behind closed doors.

This has reportedly fueled fears among European politicians that the White House is preparing to sacrifice Europe’s security in exchange for its own economic gain.

Sources told the WSJ that European leaders are considering adopting extreme countermeasures in retaliation, designed to unleash economic chaos in the US.

The alleged plan involves dumping trillions in US government debt owned by European states.

A rapid sell off would likely cause a crash in the value of the US dollar, create a liquidity crisis across the banking system and cause a huge spike in borrowing costs. It would also force the American financial sector into a paralysis more severe than the 2008 Great Financial Crisis.

A leading European economist told the WSJ the plan is a potential financial whiplash that could hit the US harder than any external shock in modern history.

The EU and the UK are among the largest holders of US Treasury securities (US debt), which gives them significant potential economic leverage.

As of December 2024, the United Kingdom holds an estimated $722.7 billion in US debt.

The European Union member countries collectively hold an estimated $1.62 trillion.

Combined, this is approximately $2.34 trillion, making the EU/UK bloc one of the single largest foreign holders of US debt.

POTENTIAL IMPACT

If Europe were to do as this information suggests, and intentionally dump US Treasuries, the likely effects would include:

A sharp increase in U.S. interest rates, weaken the U.S. dollar, and potentially destabilize global markets, hurting both the U.S. and European economies.

U.S. borrowing costs would rise as the government would need to pay higher interest to attract new buyers, imports would become more expensive for Americans, and global financial markets could experience significant volatility, possibly leading to a recession.

Impact on the U.S. economy

Higher interest rates: A large sell-off would drastically decrease the demand for U.S. debt, forcing the government to offer higher interest rates to entice other buyers.

Increased borrowing costs: Higher interest payments would become a greater burden on the U.S. government, potentially reducing funding for other areas.

Weakened dollar: Reduced foreign demand for Treasuries could weaken the U.S. dollar, making imports more expensive and potentially fueling inflation.

Economic slowdown: Higher interest rates would make borrowing more expensive for businesses and individuals, which could slow economic growth and increase the risk of a recession.

Impact on the UK and EU

Financial instability: The act of selling off such a large amount of assets could create instability within the European financial system itself, potentially leading to a credit crunch and recession in Europe.

Contagion effect: The resulting global financial market turbulence would likely have negative consequences for economies that are heavily integrated into the global system.

Loss of safe haven: U.S. Treasuries are considered a global safe haven; a coordinated sell-off would destabilize this perception, which could impact future investment strategies and market sentiment for all major economies.

Market reactions

Market volatility: The move would trigger widespread market volatility across various asset classes as investors panic and re-evaluate their risk exposure.

Contagious selling: The initial sell-off could trigger a domino effect of panic selling by other investors and countries, further exacerbating market instability

URSULA’S RISKY RUSSIAN-ASSET PUSH; Beijing Blast EU’s Frozen-Asset Grab For Ukraine| Times Now World

China and Russia have jointly condemned the European Commission’s controversial proposal to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine, escalating geopolitical tensions as Kyiv faces corruption scrutiny. Beijing framed the plan as unlawful and lacking UN authorisation, while Moscow labelled it outright theft. The backlash extends into Europe, where Belgium — custodian of the largest share of Russian funds — has refused to carry the legal and financial risks, warning of severe consequences for Euroclear. Key EU figures, including ECB President Christine Lagarde, have raised alarms over the plan’s legality, with major member states expressing unease. As global pressure converges with internal European dissent, Brussels’ frozen-asset scheme stands on increasingly shaky ground

In a development that is not entirely surprising, European leaders are claiming that Washington is looking to “betray” Ukraine and President Zelensky during potential formal peace negotiations with Russia. “There is a possibility that the United States will abandon Ukraine on territorial questions without providing clarity on security guarantees,” French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly said according to a “leaked” phone call record with other European leaders.

Likely this was an intentional leak and bit of strong signaling to the Trump administration, as Europe has not been on board with the US President’s proposed peace plan from the start. “There is a possibility that the US will betray Ukraine on the issue of territory without clarity on security guarantees,” Macron continued. He laid his view that there was “a great danger” for Zelensky. However, Macron’s office has subsequently sought to clarify that “The president did not use those words.”

The leaked transcript of the call between European leaders strategizing about how to protect the Zelensky government and Kiev’s interests was published Thursday by the German magazine Der Spiegel.

Also reportedly on the line engaged in the conversation were German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and of course Zelensky as well.

Merz had in the dialogue agreed that Zelensky should be “extremely careful in the coming days” and warned the Ukrainian leader that “they are playing games with you and with us.”

Finland’s President Stubb followed with, “We must not leave Ukraine and Volodymyr alone with these people” - after NATO Secretary General Rutte chimed in: “I agree with Alexander. We must protect Volodymyr.” The underlying assumption seems to be that Zelensky is in a weak position and is being bullied by the more powerful US officials who have leverage.

The context to this part of the conversation is particularly interesting, given it seems to focus on Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who were just in Moscow meeting with Putin, and are spearheading efforts to get the Trump 28-point peace plan (or 19-points based on reports of a revised version) past the goal line. Politico presents the section of the transcript as follows:

Finland’s Stubb seemed to agree with Merz, according to the transcript. “We cannot leave Ukraine and Volodymyr alone with these guys,” he said, apparently referring to Witkoff and Kushner, which attracted agreement from Rutte. “I agree with Alexander — we must protect Volodymyr [Zelenskyy],” the NATO chief said. NATO declined to comment when reached by POLITICO.

Der Spiegel admits in its report that “These and other statements reproduced in the notes of the conversation illustrate the Europeans’ deep distrust of the two Trump confidants.” Michael Weiss, who was one of the report’s co-authors, framed all of this as focused on countering “American dirty tricks to the end war.“

One aspect to the conversation was the leaders found agreement on the issue of frozen Russian assets kept in EU banks, which they consider a purely European prerogative, amid recent reports the US is ready to return these to Moscow as part of a finalized Ukraine peace deal.

Washington efforts to quickly achieve peace by seriously engaging both sides are likened to “dirty tricks”?...

Zelensky’s office has meanwhile neither conformed nor denied the accuracy of the leaked transcript. An unnamed Ukrainian diplomat did respond as follows when probed by Politico: “In general, only the Russians benefit from any splits between Europe and America, so our consistent position is that transatlantic unity must be maintained.”

But the reality is that Zelensky has constantly pushed back against the idea of forging a peace without direct Ukrainian oversight and input. He has also consistently refused territorial concession, and his European backers have also balked at this key part of the Trump plan. The Kremlin is currently insisting that its control over the Donbass and Crimea not be just deemed de facto - but it wants full international and Ukrainian legal recognition that these territories are under the Russian Federation.