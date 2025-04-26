Hal Turner is the most up-to-date with news from X

The United States has deployed an armed B-52 Stratofortress aircraft into India.

The aircraft landed in Jaipur, India, after taking off from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Hours earlier, aircraft from Israel also landed in India.

India has issued readiness notification to all government hospitals in Kashmir.

This afternoon, video came to me from inside Pakistan showing trainloads of 203mm M110 self-propelled howitzers being brought to the border with India.

War preparations are in full swing inside both India and Pakistan after a terrorist attack in India killed 16 India citizens.

India blames that attack on Pakistan and has retaliated by ordering all Pakistanis OUT of India, declaring upwards of HALF the Pakistani Diplomatic delegation to be "persona non-grata" and ordering them out of the country, closing border crossings and -- the big deal -- cutting off fresh water by closing four Dams on the Indus River.

That river provides fresh water to Pakistan.

Pakistan made clear that such a move would be viewed as an act of war; India did it anyway.

Yesterday, Pakistan called-up its military reserves and began moving troops and armor to its Border with India.

Today, the Indian police have launched an operation in Mumbai to locate Pakistani citizens who haven’t left for Pakistan.

Things are escalating fast on every level.

Both India and Pakistan are nuclear-armed nations.

UPDATED AGAIN 6:37 PM EDT - Now Mortars Being Fired! Gunfire Along India-Pakistan Border

Sporadic but intense outbursts of gunfire are taking place along the India-Pakistan Border as the armies of both countries are massing for a potential war.

VIDEO (for listening only)

The video above came-in to me here in the U.S. at 6:07 PM EDT -- just minutes after it took place.

UPDATE 6:23 PM EDT --

Now receiving information claiming that both sides have escalated to firing MORTARS sat each other.

-- Minutes later . . . . . More Updates . . . . . . Heavy exchange of fire reported as Pakistan Army responds forcefully to Indian forces’ firing in Leepa Valley and Kashmir, Pakistan. Both sides have strengthened their military presence in the region in recent days. A conflict cannot be controlled and there is a risk that this is the beginning of a full-scale war between the countries.

UPDATE 6:37 PM EDT --

After clashes erupted in Leepa Valley, fighting has now also erupted in Samahni and in Neelum.

This indicating a broader escalation compared to previous nights.

When a conflict breaks out, it often starts on a smaller scale and then escalates beyond control.

Gradually, the warring countries begin to use heavier weapons and soon after that things gets out of hand.

I think that will be the case between India and Pakistan

There are clear parallels. On October 7, 2023, Israel saw one of its worst attacks on its innocent unarmed civilians as did India's Kashmir witness one of its worst attacks in recent years on tourists at Pahalgam. In Israel, terrorists opened fire at the Nova music festival while individuals were enjoying themselves. In Pahalgam, terrorists opened fire on tourists having a good time, riding ponies, or taking selfies. Be it Be'eri, Kfar, or Aza — victims were all non-Muslims. In Pahalgam too, non-Muslims were identified and gunned down.

But will India give a befitting reply to Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Toiba (whose offshoot TRF claimed responsibility for the attack) surpassing its previous benchmarks, matching Israel's no-holds-barred war on Hamas?

