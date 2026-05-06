Last night before retiring I was bombarded with “news” of an imminent “peace agreement” that of course came straight out of Trump’s addled brain.

This was reinforced by an army of bots - posts by accounts I’ve never followed or seen before - all pushed by Musk’s algorithm.

You couldn’t get away from them!

Just a few examples.

And, so, on and on…and on!

From the Mario Nawfal circus…

The markets dutifully reacted to the manipulation and the media dutifully reported the whole thing with a straight face.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/594482/iran-says-it-is-reviewing-new-us-proposal-after-sources-say-sides-closing-in-on-deal

All bullshit of course!

From the Speaker of Iran’s parliament

And from the Tehran Times

https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/526163/Project-Freedom-runs-aground-in-Hormuz-Strait

Here is some sensible discussion

Even Democratic voices are saying the following