Hi Robin,

I had the lease on one of the highest quality zeolite deposits in the world and spent a few years researching the applications of it. Natural zeolites are significantly cheaper than any manufactured ones for a start. The zeolite used and tested in human consumption is clinoptilolite as its one of the most common.

Here in NZ we have a lot of it, used as petrol station absorbent, kitty litter etc. Wholesale price of clinoptilolite in albany when i asked recently was 1k per ton ie $1 per kg.. There is only one zeolite that is a hard stone that does not break down and that is mordenite which was the target of my research, mainly for water filtration, technology (batteries etc) and reticulated salt water aquaculture. Its one of the best water filtration media I know of and use it daily for that purpose. We have tested the water that comes out after soaking it in mordenite and there is no aluminium content whatsoever passed through.

Activating it is as simple as grilling it at a high temperature for 30 odd minutes. Micronising it is just a fine grind. Lots of fancy descriptions really. Recently i took a large amount of baked and powdered mordenite as an experiment. It didnt make the tech worse in me at all from what I could see.

As clinoptilolite is common its the only one that I know has been human tested. That does not mean its the safest by a long shot. Knowing that 39 out of the 40 zeolites break down and turn to pog is easy to see - just add water to kitty litter and mush in your hand. If someone in NZ wants clinoptilolite for ingestion they should just but kitty litter, bake it till red (@350 C stirred occasionally)and chuck it in a blender at $6 per kg retail. A lot comes from Rotorua area. Not medical advice ...

The biggest issue I see is not taking enough, if you try taking it. Basically this leads to the possibility of it then swapping one absorbed metal for another one that it has more affinity for via the cationic exchange mechanism. The products I see on the market have a tiny amount of zeolite per dose and in my humble view will do more damage today than good. This is a factor not discussed by either side in the propaganda and debates I see today.

Regards,

Just An Old Bugger.