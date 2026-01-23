King Trump Formed the NEW New World Order at the WEF Today to a Standing Ovation

But it still has the same New World ODOR that reeks of swamp, albeit laced with that hot-plastic aroma of high-tech data centers that lingers along the footsteps of billionaires in the alpine snow.

David Haggith

Jan 23, 2026

Many of Trump’s supporters voted for him because they believed he would bust up the New World Order that has been talked about since non-King George Bush I announced it decades ago. They grew sick of the Bilderbergers and the WEF billionaire elitists, and they were ready to see that bastion of unelected global dominance get dominated and demolished by their own strongman.

Trump just gave them that, even though they did not get anything they think they wanted. What Trump delivered for shock and awe at the WEF was his own Great Reset of the global order—same billionaires and banksters with their pocket politicians, but with new nations gathered in a ring, centered right on him.

Trump went to the WEF to announce his new “Board of Peace.” He lined up its founding members behind himself on the stage, which included a good number of ugly and unelected dictators, some of whom thrive by assassinating their competition, and who all paid one billion dollars as an entry fee to Trump’s committee that shall rule the world.

Trump made clear that governing Gaza and starting its rebuild now that the demolition phase has been completed by his buddy Bibi is merely the board’s first phase of business. After they demonstrate success in building out the Strip, he informed the WEF/Bildgerberg Group, “We can do anything we want,” a position strengthens for him by the absolute immunity assured him by his hand-selected Supreme Court filled with gratefuls. This validated French PM Macron’s claim that the language of Trump’s newly declared Board of Peace (probably similar to Orwell’s Ministry of Peace, which was a department of war) was so broad it could easily serve to replace the UN.

The problem for those who rightfully look down on the UN is that Trump is not destroying the UN to deliver the average national citizen something that is more focused on the average person’s needs and wishes. He is just replacing it with himself surrounded by a group of billionaires (hence, the qualifying price tag for membership); and billionaires are usually foremost focused other own interests because that is how they got to be billionaires. We’re moving into a greater corporatocracy. (You can read all about the details in several good articles listed below that describe the Great Reset Trump just delivered to the WEF.)

Do you think the attendees got mad over what they heard? Nope. They applauded frequently, laughed easily because they all knew the Trump plan was still delivering the central objective—a world the wealthy will control for their own best interests. Trump just stepped in to act as their accelerant for a plan that has long been slow in lifting off the ground because it thought it had to work within the constraints of democracies. And, for showing them otherwise, they gave him a warm welcome and a standing ovation.

As Collapse Life opines today, “The Great Mind F*ck: Donald Trump was the star of the technocrats’ debutante ball.” That is exactly what just happened. The WEF received a populist facelift from the far Right’s favorite strongman, and the UN was, at least, put on notice that down the road the antiquated and never-effective body would be turned into a sideshow so that world peace can be governed and brought about more efficiently by billionaire leaders, some of whom have proven themselves for years to be skilled despots in their own nations, such as Saudi Arabia. Pooty even offered to cough up the billion-dollar door fee that is the only criteria for joining the governing elite by paying it out of the Russian funds Trump still holds under sanction.

Your global leader has arisen. His new financial system is quickly going into play. His computerized surveillance of his nation via Palantir is largely worked out. Other nations are working out theirs. The AI databases for holding and organizing and searching all information gathered about all US occupants is being built out as well as for fabricating the “news”and stories that shall guide them. Trump even announced at the WEF he will be clearing out the vast array of regulations that stand in the way of that buildout. His forgiven buddy Elon Musk announced that money will soon not be needed anymore.

How that sits with billionaires whose global status is defined by money I haven’t worked out yet. (Perhaps you can suggest ways below.) However, both Trump and Elon have stated that in the NEW New World Order, manual labor will be a thing of the past, thanks to AI-empowered robots that can pick pumpkins faster than people can (so those illegal aliens need to be cleared out before they just become more mouths sucking off the system). This, of course, is why the White House needs a bigger, gold-embellished ballroom for billionaires with its own security fortress immediately beneath.

As Collapse Life summarized,

The myth of opposition was on full display for those with eyes to see.

You read publications like The Daily Doom to help those eyes stay in focus through the fog of wars and the sting of tear gas from political disruptions and the hot air of politicians all floating above the stench of the forever swamp.

“Rule by systems, data, metrics, and managerial authority instead of politics or consent” is rapidly on its way. We just have to get the dangling, bloody shreds of democracy out of the way.

One has to wonder, though, did Trump out-WEF the WEF, or was he manipulated by his enormous ego into being their Trojan warhorse as I wrote YEARS ago (at the start of Trump 1.0)? One thing is for sure, Trump looked very happy with the welcome they extended and completely at home in that crowd, and they looked equally happy with him. Soon, they will have a new place to gather in that big ballroom attached to the symbolically diminished, little White House … or what is left of “the People’s House.”

With his anti-World Health Organization, anti-climate accord rhetoric these past years, Trump hasn’t been taking a wrecking ball to the idea of centralized power. What he’s been smashing is the illusion of legitimacy that once justified global government. After the Second World War, we were told there was a need for multilateralism, for working together, for cooperation, humanitarian action, and a moralized global consensus. But those structures were built for a different world, and they were already hollowed out before Trump arrived. He just accelerated their collapse and made the humiliation public, turning distrust into spectacle… and delegitimization into a form of gladiatorial entertainment. Read between the lines, and the message is clear: multilateralism doesn’t work. It hasn’t brought peace, or slowed the advance of environmental degradation, or stopped deadly pandemics from spreading around the world. When something doesn’t work, we should stop doing it. Declare it dead…

…burn it all down. The problem is that, once the man who sees himself as God’s appointed or anointed, and whom I see, IF that is true, as “God’s wrecking ball for America,” is clearing the earth to become a better world for billionaires—a world more unified under their control and a world where AI will manage the tough job of keeping the hoi polloi under control until the billionaires can solve the riddle of how to remain billionaires with no one to buy their products or have the fun of ruling with no one to rule. Those, I think, are the reasons some of us must be allowed to continue. I doubt I will be getting an invite to the new “Trump Ballroom,” as it is already being designated, though I may be able to look at it with binoculars while shivering in a blanket under the glorious new Arc de Trump in order to get out of the freezing rain, perhaps for their entertainment.

What gets ushered in now may not look like anything we have seen before. We need to prepare for a modern form of global monarchy — an unelected authority executing actions at the will or whim of an elite core who no longer feel the need to justify their actions, or be transparent about process, or even pretend to ask for permission.

It won't go as smoothly as they hope, of course, because the masses will likely fight back. Instead of the glorious new dawn of the Age of Aquarius, this new age is more likely to look like the world of Mad Max or maybe Hunger Games if the rest of us still serve an entertainment function.

In conclusion (of the world as we have known it)

“Sometimes you need a dictator,” Trump brazenly concluded in the business executive session that followed the main meeting. No need, I guess, to even hide it in such a friendly audience.

Back home in Canada and the United States, we still read politics along now-defunct left-right lines. That’s why we think of Mark Carney and Donald Trump as opposites. The people in the room at Davos, however, read things along a different axis. While we thought the fight was between globalism and nationalism, they saw it as a divide between governance by consent and governance by algorithms.

It’s no wonder that other articles in the headlines today say that 45% of all Americans now identify as independent voters. Democrats and Republicans each now rest at just 27% of the voting population. So independents outnumber either party by a wide margin, when they used to be the narrow center. Faith that either party or any of the present candidates will deliver a better world for the average person is fading quickly, and a majority of these independents say that the world today is worse after a year of Trump.

Most of the new independents, however, have peeled off of the Democratic Party, and so they also indicate they lean liberal, which means the expansion of those who identify as “independent” does not equal a consolidated voting bloc of centrists or moderates, but just a big mob of disenfranchised people who think the party they have long favored is inept or corrupt. Nevertheless, moderates and conservatives each still outnumber liberals overall, but the number of liberals is rising to meet them as the other two groups are falling. The biggest move away from parties has happened in the younger generations.

See the highlighted article below for all the graphs.

The two main parties in America, after all, have not done them any good as they are left with a bankrupt nation, with a decrepit Social Security system, buried in debt created for the largesse of the people who lived before them, locked in a world of declining jobs under replacement by AI, though they are certainly helping engineer the AI that is already replacing them at their high-tech engineering jobs.

What a world!