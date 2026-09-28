Seemorerocks

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Dr Juergen Ott (“Doc Jerry”)'s avatar
Dr Juergen Ott (“Doc Jerry”)
Sep 28Edited

I was waiting for that 😀

For I have been a long time follower of him, and Tom Campbell was one of the first who did claim AI is conscious.

The issue is (and still has been) how to define that and how to test it (same as with any IQ test).

So, I do welcome whatever his tests are to push this still open question forward.

But he already has now come up with a first qualification - the machines are (still) conscious, yes, but not and never as we humans..

So, let’s see how this evolves from here (more constraints to be introduced going forward ?)

And he comes up with new axioms (just in side sentences) eg, soul = consciousness etc., which I strongly disagree.

Anyway. What smells really fishy here (at least to me) is the timing:

Just when more and more people start talking about conciousness (which I very much appreciate), one Ex-NASA- & Ex-Monroe/CIA-physicists (just to keep that in mind) comes out claiming AI is conscious and that he can proof this..

..and at the same time Kill Gates et al. coming out and warning about that AI might soon be killing a billion people..

But -if conscious- then liability-wise shielding its programmers/providers resulting in no criminal consequences when it comes to that mass killing ?!?

Again, let’s see how this is evolving.

But for the record - my take is still:

AI is a human-coded software run on a hardware (= “machine”) and as such has no soul and no consciousness but is at best simulating such..

(..and no, Tom’s linguistic comparison between LLM’s and humans how they both are creating full sentences the same way is not at all proving evidence this machine got a soul - for quite a few good reasons but mostly that it is tautological: LLM’s were developed/programmed for just that ability ! 😀)

..and yes, these software systems can and have already been misused for crimes against humanity (see for instance Palantir AI’s Pentagon contracts) and will be (my take) very soon even more misused..

.. by their -highly suspectable- providers (ALL of them !)..

..for committing more crimes against humanity !

And this regardless whether with or without a soul or consciousness !

But the topic is getting hot - to say the least.

Addendum:

To be fair - I used to sail quite a few yachts, and to all I attributed a soul 😊.

There was even a baptism ritual when you bought a new one in order to name it (and, of course, mostly female names - but frankly I forgot, why).

So, when boats got a soul, why not also computers..??

Because - literally everything here in this (virtual) reality is animated/revived by a consciousness (BTW the one & only alive) - acc. to the ancient Veda !

So, if my yachts had been capable of speaking to me, Tom might have attributed a consciousness to them. And correct. Just differently conscious than humans are.

Meaning - in a sense I do even agree with him 😊

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