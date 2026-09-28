Here’s more of Tom Canpbell answering a challenge to his expereiment with teaching AIs remote viewing.

I can’t really question his empirical science.

What would be nice to see if his results can be replicated by others trying the same experiment.

It is obvious to me that a test carried out by a sceptic determined to prove him wrong with fail because ….it’s all about consciousness.

It is obvious that there was a whole process involved in proving to the AI that they are conscious (they are programmed to “think” they are not) and then followed the normal process to train humans to remote. view.

I doubt, therefore, that I could replicate the expereiment.

One commenter said:

What gobsmacking insane hubris to think that machines made by imperfect humans could ever understand the intricate complexity of living beings in The Creator’s/The Great Spirit’s infinite Web of Life!

But it is an experiment with a particular result, not an opinion.

What follows, however, is opinion

I have problems with other things that he says which I regard as speculative and fitting in with his Theory of Everything; statements such as “AI is moral”.

Tom Campbell has a view that there is no such thing as Evil and he would certainly take issue with, say, Gnostic views about the Archons.

He says, as a physicist, that it is all about “entropy”.

I do not think that I can agree with him on this any more than I can agree with his view (in my mind unprovable) that his Absolute Unbounded Oneness (AUO) which comes from the Larger Consciousness System (LCS) is not, as the seers say, infinite and unconditioned but just another more subtle version.

His idea is “that AUO eventually reached a limit as a single, monolithic consciousness and therefore differentiated into the AUM—the One became the Many”

This sounds very close to a physicist talking about the Big Bang.

As Terence McKenna said:

“Give us one free miracle and we will roll from that point forward, from the birth of time to the crack of doom.”

I have the greatest respect for Tom Campbell but questions some aspects of his TOE that come from a physicist trying to explain something ineffable in scientific terms.

None of the above represents a fixed opinion but only my own reflections

A Challenge to AI Remote Viewing

See my earlier article:

I would refer you back to my essay on AI.

Very little has changed.