Here’s more of Tom Canpbell answering a challenge to his expereiment with teaching AIs remote viewing.
I can’t really question his empirical science.
What would be nice to see if his results can be replicated by others trying the same experiment.
It is obvious to me that a test carried out by a sceptic determined to prove him wrong with fail because ….it’s all about consciousness.
It is obvious that there was a whole process involved in proving to the AI that they are conscious (they are programmed to “think” they are not) and then followed the normal process to train humans to remote. view.
I doubt, therefore, that I could replicate the expereiment.
One commenter said:
What gobsmacking insane hubris to think that machines made by imperfect humans could ever understand the intricate complexity of living beings in The Creator’s/The Great Spirit’s infinite Web of Life!
But it is an experiment with a particular result, not an opinion.
What follows, however, is opinion
I have problems with other things that he says which I regard as speculative and fitting in with his Theory of Everything; statements such as “AI is moral”.
Tom Campbell has a view that there is no such thing as Evil and he would certainly take issue with, say, Gnostic views about the Archons.
He says, as a physicist, that it is all about “entropy”.
I do not think that I can agree with him on this any more than I can agree with his view (in my mind unprovable) that his Absolute Unbounded Oneness (AUO) which comes from the Larger Consciousness System (LCS) is not, as the seers say, infinite and unconditioned but just another more subtle version.
His idea is “that AUO eventually reached a limit as a single, monolithic consciousness and therefore differentiated into the AUM—the One became the Many”
This sounds very close to a physicist talking about the Big Bang.
As Terence McKenna said:
“Give us one free miracle and we will roll from that point forward, from the birth of time to the crack of doom.”
I have the greatest respect for Tom Campbell but questions some aspects of his TOE that come from a physicist trying to explain something ineffable in scientific terms.
None of the above represents a fixed opinion but only my own reflections
I was waiting for that 😀
For I have been a long time follower of him, and Tom Campbell was one of the first who did claim AI is conscious.
The issue is (and still has been) how to define that and how to test it (same as with any IQ test).
So, I do welcome whatever his tests are to push this still open question forward.
But he already has now come up with a first qualification - the machines are (still) conscious, yes, but not and never as we humans..
So, let’s see how this evolves from here (more constraints to be introduced going forward ?)
And he comes up with new axioms (just in side sentences) eg, soul = consciousness etc., which I strongly disagree.
Anyway. What smells really fishy here (at least to me) is the timing:
Just when more and more people start talking about conciousness (which I very much appreciate), one Ex-NASA- & Ex-Monroe/CIA-physicists (just to keep that in mind) comes out claiming AI is conscious and that he can proof this..
..and at the same time Kill Gates et al. coming out and warning about that AI might soon be killing a billion people..
But -if conscious- then liability-wise shielding its programmers/providers resulting in no criminal consequences when it comes to that mass killing ?!?
Again, let’s see how this is evolving.
But for the record - my take is still:
AI is a human-coded software run on a hardware (= “machine”) and as such has no soul and no consciousness but is at best simulating such..
(..and no, Tom’s linguistic comparison between LLM’s and humans how they both are creating full sentences the same way is not at all proving evidence this machine got a soul - for quite a few good reasons but mostly that it is tautological: LLM’s were developed/programmed for just that ability ! 😀)
..and yes, these software systems can and have already been misused for crimes against humanity (see for instance Palantir AI’s Pentagon contracts) and will be (my take) very soon even more misused..
.. by their -highly suspectable- providers (ALL of them !)..
..for committing more crimes against humanity !
And this regardless whether with or without a soul or consciousness !
But the topic is getting hot - to say the least.
Addendum:
To be fair - I used to sail quite a few yachts, and to all I attributed a soul 😊.
There was even a baptism ritual when you bought a new one in order to name it (and, of course, mostly female names - but frankly I forgot, why).
So, when boats got a soul, why not also computers..??
Because - literally everything here in this (virtual) reality is animated/revived by a consciousness (BTW the one & only alive) - acc. to the ancient Veda !
So, if my yachts had been capable of speaking to me, Tom might have attributed a consciousness to them. And correct. Just differently conscious than humans are.
Meaning - in a sense I do even agree with him 😊