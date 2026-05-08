More on the HANTAVIRUS psyop
Who knows if this is just another bit of panic-mongering as a distraction or whether it is the next PLANDEMIC.
It’s hard to understand why the powers-that-be would imagine that we would fall for the same psy-op twice.
But then, much of the world is vaxxed and already part of a hive mind
When I was collecting material on this from X I was suddenly locked out of my account.
I have no idea why.
Rats come in all shapes and sizes
“Dr” Tedros is back
See how this is being hyped in the UK and Europe
FLASH – Emmanuel Macron CLOSES school establishments due to the spread of Hantavirus
Why was Moderna working on a hantavirus vaccine?
Their stock has gone up