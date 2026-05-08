Who knows if this is just another bit of panic-mongering as a distraction or whether it is the next PLANDEMIC.

It’s hard to understand why the powers-that-be would imagine that we would fall for the same psy-op twice.

But then, much of the world is vaxxed and already part of a hive mind

When I was collecting material on this from X I was suddenly locked out of my account.

I have no idea why.

Rats come in all shapes and sizes

“Dr” Tedros is back

See how this is being hyped in the UK and Europe

FLASH – Emmanuel Macron CLOSES school establishments due to the spread of Hantavirus

Why was Moderna working on a hantavirus vaccine?

Their stock has gone up

ALREADY they are talking about this….

Did the captain tell the truth?

But, the story was later “corrected”

Why are some people more susceptible to infection than others?

Does all this hark back to covid-19?

Corpse having a fag during covid

How about this?

From the 1990’s series, the X Files

Hantavirus a silent weapon of war A clip from an X files episode did they know?

“There is no hantavirus”