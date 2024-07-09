It may be a idiosynchrisy of the French proportional representational system but it is hard to see how the party that gets the most number of votes only comes THIRD in terms of the number of seats.

This is how the Right says it

While le Pen has turned out to be a rabid zionist but her competitor, Mélenchon is strongly against the wars in Ukraine and Gaza but, presumably, part of the globalist political consensus on immigration, for example..

At Sunday’s rally, Melenchon promised to guarantee jobs for everyone, raise the minimum wage, lower the retirement age to 60 and hike taxes on multinationals and rich households. His campaign platform calls for France to pull out of NATO, disobey EU rules, legalize cannabis, renationalize some businesses, block energy price rises, and spend more on fighting racial and other discrimination.

While other candidates are railing against migration, Melenchon said migrants are “welcome” in France, calling immigration the “No. 1 factor” in human progress.

He also proudly called Russia a “partner,” even as European governments are scrambling to find ways to avert a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For example,

Mélenchon, leader of the coalition New Popular Front who won the legislative elections in France, drops some truth bombs. This sounds like the real left here, not the fake one like in the US & UK:

The individual in this video exposes the alarming truth about the current situation in France.

I suspect he may be largely correct.

He reveals that they strategically place people in power to provoke and manipulate us into fighting each other.

The 13 families insidiously fund both sides of every war, whether it’s a civil war or a conflict between nations. Emmanuel Macron, a former Rothschild banker, is part of this scheme.

His opposition, Marine Le Pen, has openly declared her party a Zionist party, affirming that the National Front has always supported the creation of the State of Israel.

The Rothschild family masterminded the establishment of the modern State of Israel.

They both serve the same masters. Do not be deceived by the clash of civilizations they have deliberately orchestrated among us.