More on the downed US pilot
I’m back!
This is what is being reported in the US
BREAKING: Missing U.S. Pilot RESCUED In Iran After BRUTAL Gunfight
However, this is on Twitter
Who do we believe?
I guess I’ll believe the American reports once I see the pilot interviewed.
I have as yet to know the real answer about the rescue, but being ex-military, I just hope that he was rescued and that he is okay. My feelings also go out to all of his family. Knowing that he is safe is always a very big relief for them. Wishing everyone involved a safe return and best wishes going forward.
Only time will answer the question of who is telling the real truth about the rescue and the war. So far, Iran is favored in terms of who is closest to telling the real truth. Yes, I know that between America, Israel, and Iran. Iran must be way down on the list when it comes to telling the real truth. Because we all know that America never admits to anything, Israel shoots or imprisons anyone who reports things. Netanyahu and Trump never lie about anything, so that only leaves Iran. In the end, all involved have their own propaganda machines and their own way of stretching the truth or telling lies.