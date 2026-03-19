I while ago I wrote a book called “the End of Medicine” and I ventured my view that medicine was no longer being practised in the limited way it was in the past - based on a medical practitioner’s clinical judgement derived from experience, listening to the patient, investigations and the formation of a hypothesis confirmed by blood tests.

You can read my book HERE

Or HERE on the internet archive

Now practitioners hear enough to tell them what range of blood tests should be done (and oftentimes the list of tests is nothing more than a fishing trip).

This is c medicine where clinical judgment has been thrown out the window for ideology.

I had a conversation with ChatGPT in which it proved that my suspicions are in fact true.

I present the following essay by Chat GPT.

My own views are far, far sharper.

For example, I would challenge this:

Those priorities are not malicious. They arise from the demands of scale, cost, and accountability

Ultimately, they are designed to kill us.

Our health authorities are not only encouraging doctors to be automatons but they are forbidding the use of generative AI like ChatGPT that I would count as (minus the blood tests) far more useful than any doctor I’ve seen in recent times.

Below that are some links to official documents and finally the introduction to my book.

Algorithmic Medicine and the Quiet Displacement of Clinical Judgement in New Zealand

There was a time, not so long ago, when medicine presented itself as a form of inquiry. A patient would arrive not as a data point but as a story: a set of symptoms unfolding over time, embedded in a life. The physician’s task was to listen, to observe, and to think. Out of that process would come a hypothesis—a provisional understanding of what might be wrong. Tests would follow, not as a scattergun exercise, but as a way of confirming or disproving that hypothesis. Medicine, in this sense, was not merely technical. It required attention, discrimination, and a certain intellectual honesty.

That model has not vanished entirely. But in contemporary New Zealand it is increasingly difficult to find. In its place, something more procedural has emerged—something that feels less like inquiry and more like navigation through a system. What many patients now encounter is not the reasoning mind of a physician, but the output of what might reasonably be called algorithmic medicine.

This shift does not arise from individual failure. It is structural. It comes, as so many things now do, from above.

The reorganisation of the health system under the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Act marked a decisive turn toward centralisation. Local decision-making, once distributed across District Health Boards, has been absorbed into a single national entity, Health New Zealand. With centralisation comes uniformity. Practice is no longer shaped primarily in the consulting room, but increasingly by national frameworks, guidelines, and targets. What appears at the surface as a clinical decision is often, in reality, the downstream effect of policy.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the growing role of algorithms and artificial intelligence. The system is not drifting in this direction by accident; it is being actively constructed. The Ministry of Health has developed a programme of “precision health,” in which data, genomics, and artificial intelligence are explicitly positioned as the future of diagnosis and care. These are not tools left to the discretion of individual clinicians. They are to be evaluated, governed, and deployed according to national principles—safe, equitable, evidence-based, and centrally accountable.

To ensure this, Health New Zealand has established a formal body—the National Artificial Intelligence and Algorithm Expert Advisory Group—whose role is to oversee the use of algorithms across the system. Any significant AI or algorithmic tool must pass through this layer of review before it reaches clinical practice. Its safety, legality, and ethical implications are assessed in advance. In effect, the tools that shape medical decisions are no longer emerging organically from the experience of clinicians; they are designed, filtered, and authorised within a bureaucratic framework.

And yet, at the same time, there is a curious tension—almost a contradiction. While the system promotes the development of algorithmic tools, it also places strict limits on their use. Guidance from Health New Zealand makes it clear that generative AI is not to be used in clinical decision-making or patient care. Staff are warned against entering patient information into such systems or relying on their outputs. These technologies are deemed insufficiently validated, potentially inaccurate, and risky in terms of privacy.

The result is a paradox. The system is building algorithmic medicine, but it is also determined to control it. Algorithms are to be used—but only those that have been sanctioned, standardised, and brought within the perimeter of institutional oversight.

What emerges, then, is not a world in which doctors are replaced by machines, but one in which clinical judgement is increasingly mediated by systems. Long before artificial intelligence entered the picture, medicine had already begun to move in this direction. Clinical pathways, treatment protocols, and decision trees have become embedded in everyday practice. They promise consistency and safety. They reduce variation between practitioners. They allow decisions to be audited and justified.

But they also change the nature of the work.

The physician who once formed hypotheses is now often presented with predefined options. The act of listening—of allowing the patient’s account to shape the direction of inquiry—gives way to a process of categorisation. Symptoms are matched to pathways. Tests are ordered not to probe a specific idea, but to satisfy a protocol or to exclude a list of possibilities. It is not uncommon now to encounter what might be called “panel testing”: large arrays of investigations conducted simultaneously, not as part of a line of reasoning, but as a way of covering all bases.

This is what gives rise to the sense of “medicine by algorithm.” It is not that individual doctors lack intelligence or training. It is that they are operating within a system that rewards adherence over exploration. In a setting defined by time pressure, resource constraints, and institutional accountability, the safest course is often to follow the pathway. To step outside it is to assume risk—professional, legal, and practical.

From the perspective of the system, this makes sense. A national health service must manage populations, not just individuals. It must ensure that care is consistent, that errors are minimised, and that resources are used efficiently. Algorithmic approaches lend themselves to these goals. They are predictable. They are measurable. They can be standardised across thousands of practitioners and millions of interactions.

But what is gained in consistency may be lost in understanding.

For patients whose conditions fall neatly within established categories, the system may work well. But for those whose symptoms are subtle, chronic, or not easily captured by existing frameworks, the experience can be quite different. Their story does not fit the algorithm. The tests return within normal limits. There is no obvious pathology to treat, no pathway to follow. And so the encounter ends, often with the unspoken implication that nothing is wrong.

What is missing is not data. It is the act of interpretation—the willingness to remain with uncertainty long enough for a deeper pattern to emerge.

This, perhaps, is the quiet loss at the heart of the transformation. The diagnostic encounter—the meeting of patient and physician as two participants in a process of inquiry—has not disappeared, but it has been displaced. It survives at the margins, in the spaces where time and attention are still available. But increasingly, it is overshadowed by a system that operates according to different priorities.

Those priorities are not malicious. They arise from the demands of scale, cost, and accountability. But they carry consequences. When medicine becomes something that is done through a system rather than between people, something essential is altered.

The patient still speaks. The doctor still listens. Tests are still ordered. But the centre of gravity has shifted. The reasoning that once linked these elements together—the forming and testing of a hypothesis—has become less visible, and in many cases, less central.

What remains is a process that works well enough for the average case, but struggles to accommodate the particular.

And it is in that gap—between the general and the specific—that many patients now find themselves, unheard not because no one is listening, but because the system no longer knows quite how to hear.

The following is the kicker

The Ministry of Health FORBIDS the use of generative AI (like ChatGPT)

https://www.hinz.org.nz/news/651034/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Health NZ and the Ministry are actively building governance around AI use — including where to not use it without evaluation. For example, formal guidance forbids use of unapproved generative AI tools for clinical decision‑making until safety and effectiveness are proven.

That’s not laissez‑faire adoption — it’s bureaucratic control shaping how technology interacts with clinical practice .

Here are some more notes:

**

1. National algorithm and AI governance structures

The New Zealand health system has established formal governance for AI and algorithm use in clinical settings.

A National Artificial Intelligence and Algorithm Expert Advisory Group has been created within Health NZ (the main organisation implementing Ministry health policy). Its role is to review, advise on, and endorse algorithms and AI tools before they’re deployed across clinical or operational services. This includes evaluation of safety, ethics, effectiveness, legality, bias, and cultural considerations.

https://www.healthnz.govt.nz/about-us/who-we-are/expert-groups-and-networks/expert-groups/artificial-intelligence-and-algorithm-expert-advisory-group?utm_source=chatgpt.com

This is effectively top‑down oversight of how algorithms are implemented, which inherently shapes how clinical decisions will be supported or constrained.

📈 2. AI and digital tools being actively prioritised

The Ministry of Health’s “Precision Health” and related digital strategy explicitly promotes evidence‑based use of technology, data, algorithms, and AI to improve diagnosis, treatment, and health outcomes. This is tied to the Government Policy Statement on Health and involves international best practice sharing.

So at a policy level, there is a formal expectation that digital decision‑support tools and algorithm‑based systems be developed and integrated into care systems — not left to chance.

https://www.health.govt.nz/strategies-initiatives/programmes-and-initiatives/precision-health-ai-and-genomics?utm_source=chatgpt.com

🧠 3. Formal frameworks for algorithm governance

Internationally and in NZ, work has been published on algorithm governance frameworks for healthcare, including experiences building infrastructure during the COVID‑19 pandemic. These frameworks map how predictive models, clinical decision tools, and algorithms are evaluated and managed at a national level.

This isn’t just research — it reflects system planning for algorithm‑based decision support, which inherently influences how care choices are made and which models are used.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39439990/

🩺 4. Clinical decision support systems integrated into everyday practice

Clinical tools like BMJ Best Practice and similar step‑by‑step decision guides are widely supported and endorsed within the NZ health system. These tools use well‑defined diagnostic and treatment algorithms to support clinicians and are provided centrally as part of Health NZ resources.

https://bestpractice.bmj.com/info/new-zealand/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

While often helpful, these tools are inherently algorithmic: they structure decisions through standardized pathways rather than open‑ended clinical reasoning.

📌 What this means in practice

🧩 Policy‑level endorsement

Health policy explicitly supports:

digital health tools

AI and algorithm use

governance and standardization of decision‑support systems

This is not ad‑hoc but structured and endorsed at a high level.

📉 Shift in clinician practice

Incentives and tools embedded in the system increase reliance on:

clinical decision support apps

data‑driven triage systems

algorithmic governance oversight

This can lead to formula‑based decisions being part of everyday practice, especially in pressured environments.

https://www.healthnz.govt.nz/about-us/who-we-are/expert-groups-and-networks/expert-groups/artificial-intelligence-and-algorithm-expert-advisory-group?utm_source=chatgpt.com

📌 1. Precision Health Strategy — Ministry of Health NZ

The Ministry of Health has an official programme called Precision Health that explicitly includes artificial intelligence (AI) and data‑driven tools as part of future healthcare strategy:

https://www.health.govt.nz/strategies-initiatives/programmes-and-initiatives/precision-health-ai-and-genomics?utm_source=chatgpt.com

👉 The Ministry’s strategy describes how AI and genomics tools are to be evaluated, governed, and safely introduced into the NZ health system. This is expected to shape future diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient monitoring. It also sets guiding principles that these tools must be accessible, evidence‑based, safe, accountable, and equitable — not tools that individual clinicians pick ad‑hoc, but ones shaped and overseen at a system level.

This shows Ministry‑level leadership and directive on how data/algorithm‑related tools should be integrated into healthcare.

📌 2. National AI & Algorithm Advisory Group — Health NZ

There is a formally established advisory group within Health NZ called the National Artificial Intelligence and Algorithm Expert Advisory Group (NAIAEAG).

https://www.healthnz.govt.nz/about-us/who-we-are/expert-groups-and-networks/expert-groups/artificial-intelligence-and-algorithm-expert-advisory-group?utm_source=chatgpt.com

👉 Every AI or algorithm project that involves Health NZ must be registered with and reviewed by this expert group. They provide oversight, evaluation, endorsement, and governance before projects proceed.

This is explicit system‑level governance — not optional or individual clinician choice.

📌 3. Government‑wide AI Framework

New Zealand has a Public Service AI Framework (part of a government‑wide strategy on digital technologies) that guides how AI should be used responsibly across all public services, including health.

👉 Although not specific to medicine, this framework sets expectations for public agencies (including the Ministry of Health) to design, evaluate, and govern AI tools according to national principles for safety, equity, ethics, and accountability.

This means algorithmic support is not just a clinical trend — it is being institutionalised at the policy level.

📌 4. AI Governance and Clinical Tools

Health NZ and the Ministry are actively building governance around AI use — including where to not use it without evaluation. For example, formal guidance forbids use of unapproved generative AI tools for clinical decision‑making until safety and effectiveness are proven.

That’s not laissez‑faire adoption — it’s bureaucratic control shaping how technology interacts with clinical practice.

📍 Why This Matters

Taken together, these references show a few key things:

✔️ Algorithmic tools and AI are being centrally guided

They are not being adopted haphazardly by individual clinicians — systems are being created at the Ministry/Health NZ level to regulate and govern their development and implementation.

✔️ This is a top‑down process

National strategy, committee oversight, and principles are being set outside of individual doctor‑patient interactions. They then inform how tools are deployed in practice.

✔️ Doctors are increasingly supported — or constrained — by centralized tools and policy

Clinicians are being encouraged to use evidence‑aligned digital and algorithmic support, and any use of computational tools must align with governance requirements.

Here is the introduction to my book

INTRODUCTION TO THE DEATH OF MEDICINE

Ten months after writing my autobiography, Things I Can Tell I feel it necessary to bring it up to date with my story with the medical system. In particular, my relationship with the local medical centre that has caused me so much stress.

It is in part an attempt to collect everything together in one place.

But it is also an attempt to do justice to all the people who were failed miserably by the system and ended up in my clinic. I was able to help many through my work with people with allergies but at the very least I was able to listen to their stories.

Foremost in my mind are people with serious conditions who were dismissed and told it was “all your mind”. I remember the lady who paid $500 (and that is 20 years ago) and was fobbed off by the specialist because he was running late for a lunch appointment (“ you can pay at the reception”).

In particular, I remember Haydn, who came to me with a severe allergic reaction to a toxic drug called cisapride, prescribed for digestive conditions. After being on the drug for a period he developed serious “side effects” including severe headaches. Instead of taking notice of his patient, his doctor’s reaction was to prescribe even higher doses of the drug! Once a healthy man, the last time I saw him he was, like me, getting around with the help of a Zimmer frame.

Another primary motivation in documenting this is to provide a context for what I call the death of medicine.

Of great help in developing my understanding of this in the years of the pandemic has been to listen to Dr Larry Pavlevsky, a New York paediatrician who has described the easy move away from the way western medicine was traditionally practised, with lots of questions being asked to form a differential diagnosis, to medicine-by-algorithm.

I shall discuss this at more length in the following chapters.

Pavlevsky describes how this situation has been developing over the past 30 years or so. He gives as an example modern parenting, whereby the parents are on hand to solve any problem their child has, rather than helping them to work things out for themselves.

My own acupuncture practice goes back 10-20 years before I became ill, and I could see all the elements in play back then.

While I was still studying I was influenced by a book called “Your Health at Risk: what doctors and the government aren’t telling you” written by New Zealander, Dr Toni Jeffries

https://archive.org/details/yourhealthatrisk0000jeff

In it she describes a flow chart taught at medical schools at the time, whereby students were taught to believe that up to 45% of their patients would say they were ill, but would not actually be ill.

According to the flowchart, only 15 of every 100 who visited a doctor actually “need help”. 35% would clear up because, according to them, most illness does. Then there’s the 45% who claim to be Ill but medicine has ‘decided’ are not ill.

“What this means is that the 15% who are acceptable are so because they have symptoms which are acceptable and verifiable in the laboratory.”

The dismissal of the 85%, with placebos and platitudes,and at a price, is all extremely convenient for an inadequate medicine with entirely the wrong paradigm about illness and what constitutes human health and I have established to my own satisfaction that one can be just about dead, but if the tests don’t perform in the narrow way they’re trained to accept, well then, ‘you’re not sick, dear’ “ (p. 263)

That certainly rings some bells!

But it gets worse than that.

Dr Jeffreys also describes another dogma taught in medical schools called somatic symptom disorder. According to this, if a condition is not self-limiting, because they are taught 35% are, and if commonly-prescribed medical tests fail to come up with anything, it is regarded as psychosomatic - in the patient’s head.

I am unable to confirm the existence of the flowchart cited above but have little difficulty believing it. However, I can confirm the term somatic symptom disorder.

There is an item on it in Wikipedia:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Somatization_disorder

As well as here:

“Somatic symptom disorder (SSD formerly known as “somatization disorder“ or” somatoform disorder“) is a form of mental illness that causes one or more bodily symptoms, including pain. The symptoms may or may not be traceable to a physical cause including general medical conditions, other mental illnesses, or substance abuse. But regardless, they cause excessive and disproportionate levels of distress.”

https://www.webmd.com/mental-health/somatoform-disorders-symptoms-types-treatment

So there we have it. That is the thinking of the folk at my medical centre.

When it comes to differential diagnosis, I know it exists because I have experienced it, but always within hospital setting and never with general practitioners. I have also noticed that the doctors who have the skill to ask pertinent questions (or with skills such as bone setting) are all from somewhere else. I’d wager they received their medical training somewhere else, not in New Zealand.

Furthermore, I am pretty sure these skilled doctors are part of a dying breed as the health sector loses skilled practitioners and everything moves towards the use of algorithms

Since the covid-19 pandemic this already parlous state of affairs has got immeasurably worse and doctors have been given licence by the “health” authorities to stop practising medicine, even as it was understood by previous generations of doctors.

The future of medicine seems to lie in an mRNA gene therapy for everything.

When introducing the Therapeutic Goods Act (which may be, but probably won’t be rescinded) the then Minister of Health, Andrew Little said straightforwardly:

It enables New Zealand to take advantage of advances in medicine, such as cell and tissue therapies, emerging gene therapies and the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning software. Having risk-proportionate approval systems will approve access to necessary and life-saving medicine, such as vaccines in a pandemic.”

That’s Orwellian double-speak for you, given the numbers who have succumbed to the Pfizer gene therapy jab in this country.

But before introducing their dystopian ‘Brave New World’ they first had to take away people’s access to health-giving herbs and spices through the Therapeutic Goods Act and natural medicines, as well as to take away our liberties in most aspects of our lives, even though the 1990 Bill of Rights Act is still on the books.

I am going to fill out more on what is happening to western medicine according to Dr Pavlevsky. That includes the story from 2020, as well as the “vaccinations”.

I shall then tell my own story in subsequent chapters. I warn that there will be some repetition, because this story is gleaned from various articles I have written.

In it she describes a flow chart taught at medical schools at the time, whereby students were taught to believe that up to 45% of their patients would say they were ill, but would not actually be ill.

According to the flowchart, only 15 of every 100 who visited a doctor actually “need help”. 35% would clear up because, according to them, most illness does. Then there’s the 45% who claim to be Ill but medicine has ‘decided’ are not ill.

“What this means is that the 15% who are acceptable are so because they have symptoms which are acceptable and verifiable in the laboratory.”

The dismissal of the 85%, with placebos and platitudes,and at a price, is all extremely convenient for an inadequate medicine with entirely the wrong paradigm about illness and what constitutes human health and I have established to my own satisfaction that one can be just about dead, but if the tests don’t perform in the narrow way they’re trained to accept, well then, ‘you’re not sick, dear’ “ (p. 263)

That certainly rings some bells!

But it gets worse than that.

Dr Jeffreys also describes another dogma taught in medical schools called somatic symptom disorder. According to this, if a condition is not self-limiting, because they are taught 35% are, and if commonly-prescribed medical tests fail to come up with anything, it is regarded as psychosomatic - in the patient’s head.

I am unable to confirm the existence of the flowchart cited above but have little difficulty believing it. However, I can confirm the term somatic symptom disorder.

There is an item on it in Wikipedia:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Somatization_disorder

As well as here:

“Somatic symptom disorder (SSD formerly known as “somatization disorder“ or” somatoform disorder“) is a form of mental illness that causes one or more bodily symptoms, including pain. The symptoms may or may not be traceable to a physical cause including general medical conditions, other mental illnesses, or substance abuse. But regardless, they cause excessive and disproportionate levels of distress.”

https://www.webmd.com/mental-health/somatoform-disorders-symptoms-types-treatment

So there we have it. That is the thinking of the folk at my medical centre.

When it comes to differential diagnosis, I know it exists because I have experienced it, but always within the hospital setting and never with general practitioners. I have also noticed that the doctors who have the skill to ask pertinent questions (or with skills such as bone setting) are all from somewhere else. I’d wager they received their medical training somewhere else, not in New Zealand.

Furthermore, I am pretty sure these skilled doctors are part of a dying breed as the health sector loses skilled practitioners and everything moves towards the use of algorithms

Since the covid-19 pandemic this already parlous state of affairs has got immeasurably worse and doctors have been given licence by the “health” authorities to stop practising medicine, even as it was understood by previous generations of doctors.

The future of medicine seems to lie in an mRNA gene therapy for everything.

When introducing the Therapeutic Goods Act (which may be, but probably won’t wont be rescinded) the then Minister of Health, Andrew Little said straightforwardly:

It enables New Zealand to take advantage of advances in medicine, such as cell and tissue therapies, emerging gene therapies and the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning software. Having risk-proportionate approval systems will approve access to necessary and life-saving medicine, such as vaccines in a pandemic.”

That’s Orwellian double-speak for you, given the numbers who have succumbed to the Pfizer gene therapy jab in this country.

But before introducing their dystopian ‘Brave New World’ they first had to take away people’s access to health-giving herbs and spices through the Therapeutic Goods Act and natural medicines, as well as to take away our liberties in most aspects of our lives, even though the 1990 Bill of Rights Act is still on the books.

I am going to fill out more on what is happening to western medicine according to Dr Pavlevsky. That includes the story from 2020, as well as the “vaccinations”.

I shall then tell my own story in subsequent chapters. I warn that there will be some repetition because this story is gleaned from various articles I have written.