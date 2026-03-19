Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
3h

Had the good fortune 4 weeks back to consult with an 'old-school' GP, in his 70's, ( Dr not available) who diagnosed the issue looking at the symptom, a blood bleed post hip surgery, not related to the DVT, also that other GP should have inquired what post op medications I was on. He gave me exercises to do as well as recommendation and did not charge me for a 20minute consult! Unheard of.....so they are there, probably dying off or retiring sadly. He was caring, read online and also gave food advice.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Westenra
ZeroVirus's avatar
ZeroVirus
4h

I have mixed feelings about the use of AI in medicine due to the amount of time I've invested recently in studying and writing about AI. AI's tendency to hallucinate can easily lead to it offering the wrong diagnosis; AI developers keep claiming they're reducing AI hallucinations, but I have yet to be convinced of this. On the other hand, human doctors clearly leave much to be desired at this particular juncture.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture