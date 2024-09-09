People are coming out (not many but aggressively) criticising the recent paper on nanotechnology in the vials mostly on the basis that the paper was not published in an “official” publication but in a nonstandard journal so they could get what is otherwise a well-put-together paper published.

See this: This same phenomenon has been observed by many others (see below)

Dr. John Campbell took his video down off You Tube because it made some of his friends “uncomfortable” or so he says.

That seems like a loss of courage to me.

It can’t be “disappeared”

Here is his video

Meanwhile, this has come out of Hungary

This is from the Szeged Institute of Biophysics in Hungary.

I suppose it could be rejected because it comes out of “fascist”Hungary, so is “Putin disinformation”.

Meanwhile there is this (from the UK Independent)

There must be “good” nanonbots and “bad” nanobots. The “bad” nanobots are of course a conspiracy theory. LOL

Researchers said the study showed nanobots had the potential to transport drugs to precise locations

Doctors have welcomed a breakthrough in medicine that will see tiny robots injected into the human body to perform complex tasks.

A team of scientists engineered magnetic nanobots made up of blood-clotting drugs encased in a coating designed to melt at precise temperatures.

The technology could “open new frontiers in medicine”, scientists announced.

In a study co-led by the University of Edinburgh’s School of Engineering, researchers showed the technology could be used to treat bleeds in the brain caused by aneurysms, which cause about 500,000 deaths globally each year.

They injected several hundred billion of the bots, each about a twentieth of the size of a red blood cell, into an artery, and then remotely guided them to the site of the aneurysm using magnets and medical imaging.

Once the swarm of tiny bots was in position, researchers used magnets to cluster them together and heat them to their coatings’ melting point, thereby releasing the drug at the precise point where it could prevent or stem bleeding into the brain.

An aneurysm is a blood-filled bulge on a brain artery that can rupture and cause fatal bleeds, or lead to stroke and disability.

Dr Qi Zhou of the University of Edinburgh’s School of Engineering, who co-led the study, said: “Nanorobots are set to open new frontiers in medicine, potentially allowing us to carry out surgical repairs with fewer risks than conventional treatments and target drugs with pinpoint accuracy in hard-to-reach parts of the body.

“Our study is an important step towards bringing these technologies closer to treating critical medical conditions in a clinical setting.”

Researchers said the study showed nanobots had the potential to transport drugs to precise locations without risk of leaking into the bloodstream, which they said was a key test of the technology’s safety and efficiency.

They also said the nanobots could reduce the need for implants in the treatment of brain aneurysms, such as coils or stents (mesh tubes).

In turn, they said, this would reduce the risk of implants being rejected by the body, and curb reliance on anti-blood-clotting drugs, which can cause bleeding and stomach problems.

They added that it can also take hours of painstaking surgery to get an implant to the aneurysm, because of the need to navigate a complex network of small blood vessels in the brain.

The same team has also developed nanorobots to remove blood clots, which they said also showed their potential in the treatment of strokes.

The study, published in the nanoscience and nanotechnology journal Small, was led by a team from the UK and China.