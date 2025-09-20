This is what I have been warning about for decades and Starmer is planning to impose digital ID on the say-so of his Cult handler Tony Blair who has been pushing for this year after year.

Those who shouted 'conspiracy theory' should prepare to apologise. But they won't - they'll say what's the problem? If you have nothing to hide, what's the problem?

Then they'll say: 'Who is that banging on my door at this time of night?' But by then it's too late.