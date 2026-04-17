https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2026/4/17/iran-war-live-ceasefire-starts-in-lebanon-as-trump-says-tehran-deal-close

Has he already changed his mind?

Global Commerce is about to run into another brock wall. The Houthis in Yemen have publicly announced they will commence Blocking the Strait of Al-Mandab tomorrow (April 17) at noon local time in Yemen.

This will cut-off access to the Red Sea and to the Suez Canal.

Ships will then have to transit around the southern tip of Africa to get to the Atlantic Ocean, adding about 14,000 miles and two to three weeks additional transport time, to each vessel.

This news was reported by dolfiniran on the social media platform “X.com”

ENGLISH TRANSLATION:

“dolfiniran” is a legitimate Iranian account. It posts real-time Persian-language analysis of the Iran-Israel conflict and is widely reported in OSINT circles (including Drop Site News and others) as linked to advisors close to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Not an official regime handle, but treated as an insider source with apparent access.

This might be apropo!

Robert Barnes | What the HELL is going on in the White House?

The more Trump's show is running, the more his closest allies seem to be walking on eggshells. 100% narcissism, pure madness and hot temper — is anyone besides JD Vance even trying to bring Trump back to reality? In this episode ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson and constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes are diving deep into serious issue - will Donald Trump still be president in a year?



Watch this!

The Petrogas-Dollar: The Secret US Strategy Behind the Iran War



