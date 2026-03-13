Six fingers?

The Treasury Secretary was rushed off the set of a Sky News interview after the President summoned him immediately to the Situation Room.

Scott Bessent appeared unsettled, shaken even, when he returned, critics have alleged.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15643311/trump-scott-bessent-interview-situation-shaken.html

Last night Iran has killed most important Ashkanazi Chief Rabbi of Israel Meir Ber.



Meanwhile, the demented Trump…