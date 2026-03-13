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Ahmed Nafea's avatar
Ahmed Nafea
2hEdited

I concur Letha-Pete made the deflection on the Iranian regime being disfigured and or injured, but I think and watching lethal-Pete always answer with extreme answers on everything.. we know everything, we have the precision and the lethality and blah blah…we know there where about, or I was not there when the boats where hit, I left the room, or school children what, we will investigate… all criss cross apple sauce bullshit… high five…. American pure or dude where is my car….. type spirit….

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DRK's avatar
DRK
3h

I've counted the fingers on this video several times. At one point the side of is hand could look like another finger, but look closely and you will see that there are only 4 fingers on his right hand, plus the thumb.

Regarding the fingers of his left hand at one point appearing to be 'all the same length, note that his and is slightly cupped . My fingers do the same thing when I cup my hand like that.

The video could be 'faked', but there is nothing in it that indicates it is not genuine. Re-saved a couple times apparently, it is low resolution, and relatively poor quality, but it is likely unaltered.

Thee are many strange things happening in the world these days, but this video seems a 'wild goose chase'. Yet another distraction.

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