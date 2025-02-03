Donald Trump is considering plans to impose a 10 per cent tariff on the EU, The Telegraph understands.

The move would pour fuel on a blooming global trade war, which began at the weekend when the US president slapped sweeping levies on goods imported from Mexico, Canada and China.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Monday that he is acting administrator of the US Agency for International Development, confirming the de-facto takeover of the humanitarian agency by the State Department.

The news came hours after Elon Musk, the world’s richest man charged with overhauling the federal government, said President Donald Trump had signed off on shutting the agency down.

Rubio said that the “functions of USAID” must align with US foreign policy and that it is “a completely unresponsive agency.”

Rubio said he is serving as acting administrator of USAID, but said he has “delegated the authority” to someone else with whom he is in touch. The acting USAID administrator had previously been Jason Gray – CNN has asked the State Department if this is the person Rubio referenced.

U.S. President Donald Trump paused new tariffs on Mexico for one month after Mexico agreed on Monday to reinforce its northern border with 10,000 National Guard members to stem the flow of illegal drugs.

The agreement also includes a U.S. commitment to prevent trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on X. The two leaders spoke by phone on Monday, just hours before U.S. tariffs on Mexico, China and Canada were set to take effect - steep levies that economists say would cause widespread economic harm, including raising prices for U.S. businesses and consumers

TRUMP DEAL: Mexican president explains her call with Trump and the deal they made

- Trump will pause tariffs

- USA helps to stop weapons trafficking into Mexico

- Mexico will help to stop fentanyl and other drug trafficking

- Mexico will deploy the national guard to guard the border

So now the US-Mexico border is guarded by soldiers from both sides. Crazy.

Mexico seems to have gotten the message from the United States about illegal immigration, drug and human trafficking. The President of Mexico has released a statement after a phone conversation with President Trump.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reports publicly:

“We had a good conversation with President Trump with great respect for our relationship and sovereignty; we reached a series of agreements:

1. Mexico will immediately reinforce the northern border with 10,000 members of the National Guard to prevent drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, particularly fentanyl.

2. The United States is committed to working to prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico.

3. Our teams will begin working today on two fronts: security and trade.

4. They are pausing tariffs for one month from now.”

Hal Turner Analysis

I am really glad about this. This is exactly, precisely the type of approach the United States sought and is a testament to the intellect and common sense of the Mexico government.

We here in the US know and understand that our economy is inextricably intertwined with Mexico. We need and value that relationship.

But for us, the situations with Illegal immigration and the movement of hard drugs into our country has become a literal horror for us. 100,000+ Americans KILLED every year by illegal Fentanyl. Millions of people swarming over our border - ILLEGALLY -- for years! These issues became enough of a horror that we are compelled to take harsh action to confront and stop these problems.

Mexico adopted the right approach and the right path.

No one wants Tariffs. No one wants an economic trade war.

Thankfully, common sense seems to have prevailed with Mexico.

Those of us in the United States earnestly hope Canada will undertake similar actions and derive similar benefit.

Meanwhile, in Canada

Postscript

President Donald Trump said Monday he wants to negotiate an agreement with Ukraine whereby Kyiv supplies the United States with rare earth minerals, which are used in electronics, in exchange for American aid.

“We’re looking to do a deal with Ukraine, where they’re going to secure what we’re giving them with their rare earths and other things,” Trump said during an exchange with reporters in the Oval Office.

But see where the rare minerals are - in Russian-controlled territories

In past 24 hours the crypto market has seen an unprecedented liquidation event, with more than $2B in value wiped out and over 700K traders liquidated.

This marks the largest daily liquidation in the history of cryptocurrency, surpassing significant past events like the COVID-19 market crash and the FTX collapse.

More than 8,000 web pages from across the government have been taken down as President Donald Trump demands the federal workforce comply with his new orders ending diversity, gender and equality initiatives.

Many of the pages contained information about 'climate initiatives' or 'transgender care'.

Trump's order has seen web pages from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Census Bureau, the Food and Drug Administration, the Justice Department, the Internal Revenue Service, the Department of Veterans Affairs and many more agencies go dark, a New York Times analysis found.

'CDC's website is being modified to comply with President Trump's Executive Orders,' it says at the top of one of its pages.

'Sorry — we can't find that page,' reads one web page that is supposed to outline LGBTQ veteran care.

The pages appear to be related to Trump's executive order, which had a 5pm Friday deadline, to terminate any programs that promote 'gender ideology.'

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14355787/Trump-successfully-plunges-government-darkness-8-000-DEI-web-pages-stripped-internet.html