More clearly false stories clearly aimed at manipulating the market.

I refuse to go on reporting the minutiae of Trump’s daily changes-of- mind and will instead talk about what matters

***** UPDATED 1:51 PM EDT -- IRAN IS PUBLICLY DENYING THIS REPORT *****

12:27 PM EDT -- Thirty-three (33) minutes ago, it was reportedly agreed that Iran Foreign Minister Aragchi will fly to Pakistan to meet with US Negotiators Witkoff and Kushner tomorrow. Iran conflict talks RESUME!

UPDATE 12:53 PM EDT --

Not so fast . . . .

Turns out that Aragchi is flying to Pakistan for a scheduled three country Diplomatic effort. When he leaves Pakistan, he goes to Oman, then to Russia. In fact, since it takes 16 hours to fly from the US to Pakistan, it seems likely Aragchi will be GONE by the time Witkoff and Kushner arrive!

But the announcement MOVED OIL MARKETS:

Crude just dropped $97 → $93 on Witkoff/Kushner Pakistan announcement.

So is this just MORE manipulation? I can’t believe the markets keep falling for this!

Read what happens if it is more Manipulation . . . .

Every Friday before market closing, Trump “loves Iran” and is very positive on ceasefire talks.

Every Friday after market closing, “Iran is the worst people on earth and the bombs are back on the table.” Then . . . “They had their chance. Nobody’s been tougher than me. Nobody.”

Set your watch...

Markets are trading hope, not resolution.

Trump sends two of the guys he sent last time, who couldn’t get a deal . . . but they are also the two guys he sends when an attack is imminent.

Head on a swivel, folks.

UPDATE 1:51 PM EDT --

Iran is publicly DENYING these reports. They say Aragchi is on a multi-country Diplomatic trip and that HE WILL NOT MEET with Americans tomorrow.

https://www.tasnimnews.ir/en/news/2026/04/24/3573983/araqchi-to-begin-tour-of-pakistan-oman-russia