A Canadian Catholic priest is sounding the alarm after doctors tried to pressure him into “assisted suicide” twice while recovering from a broken hip in a hospital, despite him telling them that euthanasia goes against his beliefs.

Father Larry Holland, a 79-year-old priest from the Archdiocese of Vancouver, was horrified that Canadian government-sanctioned doctors attempted to railroad him into being euthanized, despite not being terminally ill.

The priest’s alarming story underscores growing concerns that Canada’s state-sanctioned assisted suicide program is spiraling far beyond its original limits.

Holland said he was “very shocked” after medical pushed so-called “Medical Assistance in Dying” (MAiD) as an “option” during his recovery from a hip fracture.

Priest Offered Death While Recovering, Not Dying

Holland broke his hip after falling on Christmas Day.

He is currently recovering at Vancouver General Hospital.

Holland emphasized that he was not dying at the time and had not been given a terminal diagnosis.

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“There are some things you just don’t talk about to some people,” Holland said.

“I think I was very shocked.”

According to Holland, a doctor first introduced assisted suicide as an option if his recovery were to decline.

Even after he made clear his moral opposition, the topic was pushed again weeks later, even though he was recovering.

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This time, a nurse described it as an act of “compassion,” despite the fact that Holland was perfectly healthy.

Holland rejected that characterization outright, calling euthanasia “a false compassion, really.”

He also noted the disturbing reality that staff were fully aware he was a Catholic priest when the option was raised.

“Temptation” and the Reality of Pressure

Holland acknowledged that even being offered euthanasia can create a moment of internal struggle.

“I could feel the temptation,” he said.

He called the feeling a “human reaction” since “We always look for the easy way out.”

But he warned that resisting such pressure ultimately strengthens individuals, adding that suffering can lead to growth and deeper purpose.

“It can motivate you, it can open up new worlds, new vistas, new opportunities,” he said.

Nevertheless, it’s easy to see how more vulnerable people could be pressured into ending their lives with a state-backed lethal injection.

Canada’s Expanding Euthanasia System Under Fire

The incident comes as Canada’s euthanasia program has rapidly expanded under the Liberal government, first introduced under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Now under Prime Minister Mark Carney, the program is rapidly sliding down the slippery slope.

Since legalization in 2016, assisted suicide has grown dramatically, with Canada now having one of the fastest-expanding euthanasia systems in the world.

The program is set to expand even further in 2027 under Bill C-7, allowing euthanasia for individuals suffering solely from mental illness.

Critics warn the system has already gone too far, with reports emerging of patients being offered assisted suicide in cases that appear to violate existing safeguards.

Father Larry Lynn, the Archdiocese of Vancouver’s pro-life chaplain, described Holland’s experience as deeply disturbing.

“This must surely be among the most appalling examples of Canada’s coercive and insensitive euthanasia regime,” Lynn said.

He warned that offering assisted suicide—especially to vulnerable patients—crosses a moral line.

“It places the medical practitioner into the role of the devil, tempting a vulnerable person into mortal sin,” he said.

Lynn also raised concerns about pro-euthanasia organizations attempting to normalize the practice even among religious communities, calling such efforts “diabolical.”

Faith-Based Healthcare Under Threat

The issue is now spilling into the courts, particularly in British Columbia, where Catholic healthcare providers are fighting to avoid being forced to offer euthanasia services.

The outcome of that legal battle could determine whether faith-based institutions are compelled to participate in assisted suicide against their beliefs.

Meanwhile, euthanasia has become one of the leading causes of death in Canada, ranking sixth overall, highlighting just how deeply embedded the practice has become.

For critics, Holland’s experience is not an isolated incident, but a warning sign of a system that is increasingly prioritizing death over care.

https://slaynews.com/canadian-doctors-try-railroad-catholic-priest-assisted-suicide-broken-hip/