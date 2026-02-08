Look at this.

I have no idea of the provenance of this video but it does appear to show some very damning and disturbing things.

Unless I am mistaken this does not seem doctored or AI-generated, Notice.

A much younger Musk is shown with Epstein and children .

For those who don’t get it I recognise Epstein, Trump, Gates and separately, Elon Musk

The text below, in German, reads:

“Kind umgebracht. Was Schicksen, Schicksen aber leben. Und haben dann aufgegessen und waren noch Haare und waren noch Knochen, Teile übrig”.

This translates into:

Child killed. Girls, girls — but still alive. Then they ate, they ate, and there was still hair, still bones, bits left over

NB.“Schicksen” in German slang usually refers derogatorily to young women, sometimes just “girls” or “chicks” in English. Context matters—it can be very crude. It is common usage in Yiddish.

What do you think?