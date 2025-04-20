I have some thoughts regarding Francis Leader and the thread following her comment.

Her comment took me by such surprise that I couldn’t not comment. But you will notice that, despite saying I was angry I did not come down very hard on her.

What she said seemed outrageous to me (apart from being a “straw man argument”) but expressed coherently; she could back it up with counter-information.

I just happen to disagree strongly.

What worries me much more are comments such as the following

I am interested in polite and coherent debate so I agree largely with this

We have been living through fascism/communism from the Left and still living through it in Britain, the EU and my part of the world.

What people from MAGA are saying makes my hair stand on end - like talking about “free speech” in Europe and elsewhere while at the same time supporting Trump in deporting (or perhaps worse), pro-Palestinian activists - ( “anti-semitism”).

Right now, it seems to me that the extremist rhetoric from BOTH sides is very dangerous.

Regarding the question of population collapse in China I am only presenting information - it is not my fixed view.

There is always more to know.

So when I get ad hominem attacks on the basis of that I react strongly and am likely to block such people.

When I see people saying they don’t trust A, B or C, or using a straw man argument I take it that they have no evidence to counter what is being said and that acts as a litmus test for who is speaking the truth,

Meanwhile, I have trust that the silent majority that read the article and DON’T comment are not as judgemental.