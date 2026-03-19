Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
3h

Hate to break it to everyone but the only one who will remain in control of the Gulf is....IRAN... Zion Don has already been told by the USN they are not escorting or even opening anyyhing in the Gulf. USN warships seem to be trapped in the gulf themselves...must be fun. The only vessels moving the Gulf are only the ones permitted by Iran. Highly doubt a vassal state of america like Australia is will be seeing anything from the Gulf.

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Dan's avatar
Dan
2h

Canada has the third or fourth largest oil resources on the planet. Yet we have no basic reserve capacity and not nearly enough refinery capacity. But we are potentially a source? I would hope so anyway. I mean we are commonwealth countries we should have each other’s backs, always! We have increased output and shipping capacity. But we need desperately to have more pipelines to tidewater. Can thank Canadian Liberals for that failure! Justin Trudeau the black face his advisor Carnage Clown and the rest of the climate clown posse. The world has been calling for Canadian oil but sorry Trudeau the oil Nazi wouldn’t allow that! No oil for you!

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