We went out to central London in attempt to gather interviews surrounding people’s views on the recent reports of 300 pride flags being taught to primary school children.

We bumped into Monty and within 30 minutes he was arrested for exercising his right to free speech and freedom of expression.

Meanwhile, an 83 year-old priest in London has also been arrested for holding a sign - “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”

According to Starmer’s new law, this puts her in the same category as an ISIS or Al-Qaeda terrorist, with a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

Meanwhile, a regime in Syria with real terrorists in charge, has protected status.

Twenty-nine people have been arrested after protesters gathered in central London holding signs referencing Palestine Action a day after the group was banned as a terrorist organisation.

The direct action protest group was banned on Friday after a last-minute legal attempt to suspend the group’s proscription under anti-terrorism laws failed. It means that, from Saturday, being a member of, or expressing support for, the organisation became a criminal offence, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

