Yesterday, I posted a tweet by Dr. David Martin. It took until this morning for me to understand the full import of what he had to say back in 2022 so I am going to present that with some other resources.

I think that this may be the most important information you need to know.

Many have talked about the importance of this as America heads towards election in November and told people not to comply.

But what David Martin says goes much, much further than that and is electrifying.

Dr David Martin is not just nobody.

If anyone else was saying what he did it could be dismissed as “conspiracy theory”.

But Dr Martin has the goods.

He is an expert on patents and provides the evidence. What he says is not just conjecture in my opinion but logical, inductive reasoning.

Here is what he put out yesterday (a compilation based on previous interviews).

MONKEYPOX THE COVER STORY

In 2021 NTI predicts a laboratory engineered vaccine resistant Monkeypox outbreak with 271 Million deaths. This is a coverup for the fatalities of the Covid injected. WHO is a criminal organization led by Bill Gates, Rockefellers and the Wellcome Trust. Dustin Moskovitz sponsored the live pandemic simulation of the laboratory engineered vaccine resistant Monkeypox (Mpox) outbreak with 3.2 Billion cases around the world and 271 million deaths. He is the founder of Open Philanthropy and wants CRISPR gene editing technology used on all humanity.

A few weeks ago he had this discussion with Seth, Man in America.

Monkeypox: Was COVID Just a Test Run? (Dr. David Martin Interview)

A “theoretical” exercise on a monkeypox outbreak.

David Martin describes how the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), founded by Jewish co-founder of Facebook, carried out a “theoretical” exercise on a monkeypox outbreak.

The important thing to know is that, in this exercise monkeypox is an engineered virus.

Martin asks the question of why this was carried out by the Nuclear Threat Initiative.

Why would anyone be looking there for something regarding a matter of public health?

Not only that It is a genetically engineered vaccine resistant version.

It describes several phases (or moves).

In move 2 82 countries are affected with 70 million cases and 3 million deaths and the outbreak will be declared vaccine-resistant.

In phase 3 they foresee 271 million dead with 3.2 billion infected.

The Ukrainian biolabs

Dr Martin asks why the biolabs working on monkeypox were also working on African Swine Flu.

One of the places where this was being developed was Ukraine .

He asks why were there caravans of vehicles leaving the biolabs in the dark?

He also asks the question - Why is it labs involved with monkeypox involved in a swine flu?

This is a very full analysis of the Ukrainian biolabs:

Dustin Moskovitz and Sherlock Biological Sciences

Dr Martin said Sherlock Biological Sciences has the first emergency use to edit the human genome using CRISPR technology has the first emergency use to edit the human genome using CRISPR technology under the cover of covid19.

When I looked I found articles which said Sherlock Biological Sciences’ SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Diagnostic got FDA Emergency Use Approval

Martin says that Moskowicz never wanted the world to accept the vaccine platform. Rather, he wants them acceptance of CRISPR and has set up the whole world to fall for it.

No one is talking about it.

He describes that with CRISPR you go into RNA or DNA, clip in segments and literally edit the gene.

You clip in or take out what you want.

More on Dustin Moskowicz

I decided to look into Dustin Moskovitz and of course there is nothing much in the search engines about his relationship with all of this.

But I did find this from the late Dr. Zelenko.

Not sure what happened with my post about the murderous sociopath Dustin Moskowitz. He was one of the original creators of Facebook. He owns Sherlock Biosciences that owns the technology that owns the CRISPR gene editing technology. Dustin Moskowitz in collaboration with the US government formed a joint venture with China to develop a vaccine vaers weapon of mass murder, genocide, and enslavement. Dustin Moskowitz pays millions daily to manipulate search engines to suppress his name off the internet. If we share this or other posts about Dustin Moskowitz he will have to spends much more money. But, more importantly let’s expose him and his collaborators in crimes against humanity. Let’s hunt the hunters. Meet the mass murderer as demon incarnate.

And on Sherlock Biological Sciences:]

Sherlock Biological Sciences has the first emergency use .. to edit the human genome using CRISPR technology under the cover of covid19. He never wanted the world to accept the vaccine platform, he wants them to,accept CRISPR and has set up the whole world to fall for it. No one is talking about it. CRISPR - you go into RNA or DNA clip in segments and literally edit the gene. You clip in or take out what you want. Diabetics - if in the future we set up gene editing centres and every couple of months you have to go in to take blood or tissue that goes through gene editing because the world has, or might have a new pathogen release.. WHO talked about the possibility we might be responding to planned epidemics. a manufactured pathogen. USG amended the IHR 2005 guidlines that took out the part where we needed a recognised pathogen. Now it can be for an anticipated pathogen. Wouldn’t it be fascinating if we were told that on Thurs. there is going to be an outbreak and we have to line up. Nuclear is a disraction and they are using an invisible pathogen to bring the world to its knees. Public is being programmed to accept a genocide of global proportions.

An invisible pathogen to bring the world to its knees .

Here David starts conjecturing.

He talks about the potential of responding to manufactured pathogens and. planned epidemics.

He says, what if, in the future, they et up gene editing centres and every couple of months people have to have blood or tissue taken that goes through gene editing because the world has, or might have a new pathogen release.

He says nuclear is a distraction and they are using an invisible pathogen to bring the world to its knees.

Public is being programmed to accept a genocide of global proportions.

In this context the IHR 2005 guidelines were revised and the part where we needed a recognised pathogen was taken out

Now it can be for an anticipated pathogen.

A new cover story in the form of a new epidemic

Dr Martin asks if it is possible that we are going to have an announcement that we have a new outbreak but in fact we are building a series of toxin that are engineering the world think we have an outbreak of a new pathology when, if you examine the data we may be finding natures descriptors to deal with multi injected populations who are going to have fatalities, not from monkeypox, not from swine flu, not from bird flu but, in fact from the injections.

This is in effect a cover story in which we take all the symptoms those people are going to present with and presented as a new pathogen.

A very convenient narrative!

We know that the deaths only started after we started injecting the spike proteins and all sorts of other things that go into the cocktail

Now we are looking for the basket of pathogens that are outbreaking conveniently as we time the fatalitiess associated with the injection.

If you look at the labs that have been doing the monkeypox work you have the perfect to cover, with new outbreaks the deaths from the injection.

We are producing a new cover story in the form of a new epidemic

NZ MInister, Judith Collins and CRISPR

Interestingly, just recently, NewZealand Minister of Science, Judith Collins waxed lyrical about CRISPR (something 99% of the population will never have heard about) as well as genetic engineering in general.

Is that that what is behind the New Zealand government’s sudden charge -of-heart about the technology?

RESOURCES

On the monkeypox wargame

Here is a New Zealand report from Snoopman News

Here is the denial

On Ukrainian biolabs

The Labyrinth Ukraine company, a contractor of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), was involved in US projects studying African swine fever, Chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said on Thursday.



"Labyrinth Ukraine took part in the UP-9 and UP-10 projects aimed at studying the spread of African swine fever in Ukraine and eastern European countries," he pointed out.

The current monkeypox outbreak originated from a bioweapons lab in Ukraine, a source at the European Centers For Disease Control reportedly has revealed.

Independent investigator Dr. Benjamin Braddock claims that an unnamed source at the ECDC told him that preliminary analysis of the monkeypox strain currently doing the rounds found the virus came from a lab and may be related to the U.S’s biological research in Ukraine.

From Patrick Howley of National File

Documents have dropped that support Russia’s claim that the United States government is funding biolabs in Ukraine to “create bioagents that can target certain ethnic groups.” In other words, the U.S. regime of Sleepy Joe Biden has been overseeing a bioweapons factory to carry out ethnic genocide. The newly dropped documents show agents of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) involved in the Ukraine biolabs. As we first reported at NATIONAL FILE, archived U.S. government records show that the United States Department of Defense has long been funding biolabs in Ukraine and elsewhere and Eastern Europe, and the Department of Defense has also used the Air Force and a base in San Antonio, Texas to study the human tissue and RNA material of Caucasian Russians. Now, the Ukraine government is reportedly destroying some of this biolab material as Russia supports the pro-Russia separatists in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, which has been at war against Ukraine at least since 2014. The Russians stated that “The Pentagon is also interested in insect vectors of dangerous infections, the analysis of documents confirms the transfer of more than 140 containers with ectoparasites of bats – fleas & ticks – from the biological laboratory in Kharkov abroad.”

09 June 2022

Participants in a programme launched by the IAEA during the COVID-19 pandemic have agreed to step up joint efforts to fight the monkeypox and Lassa fever viruses using nuclear science.

On the present announcement by the WHO

When the Lie Becomes the Truth

For the second time in two years, WHO has declared mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, a public health emergency of international concern. Below we look at whether WHO’s grounds for declaring an emergency are valid and what they will do next.

Our advice is do not comply and do not take the vaccine.

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche warned that young children should not be vaccinated with any type of smallpox vaccine. “The current monkeypox pandemic is to be considered an indirect consequence of the unfortunate covid mass vaccination programme … The monkeypox vaccination campaigns that are currently kicked off are not only likely to have a detrimental impact on individual health (particularly in covid unvaccinated children and vulnerable people) but should also be considered at risk of provoking a true public health emergency of international concern,” he said.

From Alex Jones’ InfoWars

WHO has today issued an invitation for manufacturers of mpox vaccines to submit an Expression of Interest for Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

The WHO Director-General announced on 7 August 2024 that he had triggered the process for EUL of mpox vaccines given worrying trends in the disease’s spread. There is a serious and growing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) that has now expanded outside the country. A new viral strain, which first emerged in September 2023, has for the first time been detected outside DRC

More (false) PCR testing

The MPV Detection Kit, which received CE-IVDD approval in 2022, is designed for rapid and highly sensitive detection of the monkeypox virus, which delivers results within an hour. It can detect both MPV-1 and MPV-2 gene fragments, offering a reliable clinical diagnostic tool for suspected cases of mpox infection.

The new outbreak, which originated in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has raised urgent global concerns about the virus's potential for widespread transmission beyond the African continent.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General, expressed grave concern over the situation, stating, "The detection and rapid spread of a new clade of mpox in eastern DRC, its detection in neighbouring countries that had not previously reported mpox, and the potential for further spread within Africa and beyond is very worrying."

On September 13, 2023, A panel bravely exposed the WHO (World Health Organization) for the criminal organization it is, and proved that Covid is indeed a BioWeapon.