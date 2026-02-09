Seemorerocks

It’s Monday morning here in New Zealand, and it’s time for me to take stock.

The first thing I can report is that over the last one to two weeks I’ve seen a significant improvement in my condition. It’s not a small improvement either.

After listening to David Icke talk about overcoming rheumatoid arthritis when he was younger, I felt a strong sense of inspiration. A clear thought arose: I won’t have this. I’m going to overcome this body program.

Along with that decision, I chose to ease back a little on some of the things I’ve been taking, including MSM and DMSO. Since then, I’ve seen genuine improvement, with far less inflammation.

One day, while out walking, something quite spontaneous happened. I lifted my stick and began walking without it. Until then I’d been dependent on it, and at times even needed a walker inside the house. I found myself walking fairly normally without the crutch, and within a day or so I was even walking reasonably briskly.

Of course, there are off days, often depending on what happens during the night. Today is one of those days. But overall, the general movement is one of improvement.

My main focus, however, has been on the Epstein papers, and for the second time in a few days I have more to say about them.

Last night I stumbled across a video on X, which I’ve since published. It showed some of the main figures involved, but most shockingly, Elon Musk, pictured with clearly frightened young girls, with the implication that torture — and even cannibalism — was taking place.

When I checked my own X account today, the post had been accompanied by a community note stating that the video was a deepfake, AI-generated. The footage itself was grainy and imperfect, and the so-called proof offered consisted of reports from mainstream media.

Of course Musk is shadow banning his critics!

So we’re learning that everybody is involved in this — anyone in the elite — and that the entire mainstream media is part of it. Why ever would they admit to these terrible goings-on? The media belongs to the same elite!

Over the past few days, everything has either been ignored or presented in a way that suggests there’s nothing really to see — just another political scandal.

Figures such as Peter Mandelson and Keir Starmer reveal practically nothing of the sordid reality of what these people were involved in. Then today came the news that Starmer’s chief-of-staff and close associate, Morgan McSweeny, has resigned.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/feb/08/morgan-mcsweeney-resigns-as-keir-starmer-chief-of-staff

David Icke weighs in -

Turns out, one of Mandelson’s houses didn’t belong to him. It belonged to a ROTHSCHILD

As I wrote yesterday, Starmer is tied up closely with Lord Waheed Alli, made a peer by none other than TONY BLAIR

In the meantime, a 3.5-hour audio recording has been leaked which shows Epstein and former Israeli PM Ehud Barak discussing Tony Blair getting paid "gigantic" consulting sums, mass immigration to Israel, and business schemes.

We also have this revealed

And this photo emerged:

Jeffrey Epstein and two other men act like it’s business as usual, seated at a table while a woman in a bikini crawls at their feet in a disturbing photo among the latest documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice. Also in the troubling snap is a creepy painting of a naked baby in a sink hanging on the wall.

And this:

Epstein ordering 6 x 55 gallons of sulphuric acid in 2018.

Now, what would he need that for?

Jewish zionist, Howard Lutnick laughs every time Epstein and child rape are mentioned:

Apparently Thomas Massie is ready to name names;

All this goes to the very depths of the elite, and you have to ask yourself: who isn’t involved?

Is Tony Blair next to be exposed? He should be.

Here’s another voice:

It’s all one big cover-up

Even Musk insider, Mario Nawfal has to come to the party on Pizzagate.

All the serious investigation is being done by alternative journalists — citizen journalists — and by people on X, TikTok, and similar platforms. There is nothing trustworthy coming from mainstream sources.

Nothing whatsoever.

So here are just some examples of what has emerged in the last 24 hours.

Once again, I find myself reflecting. I can understand the psychopathic elite, and I can also understand ordinary people who don’t really follow the news and simply rely on what’s on television while trying to get on with their lives.

But I struggle to understand liberal, educated people — those who have the opportunity and the ability to look into this — who instead choose to look away. They focus on small, local irritations that are real enough, but refuse to confront the deeper rot within our society, from the very top down and beyond.

I don’t intend to make these people comfortable. They should be prepared to feel uncomfortable.

I saw a quote recently that resonated with me: I intend to go as deeply as I can, and I don’t really care how people react.

I stand with the truth, no matter how shocking or unpalatable it is. And it is becoming more uncomfortable by the day as more revelations emerge.

I intend to use whatever energy I have left to dig deeply and reveal the truth to those who are prepared to listen. That has always been my approach.

Meanwhile, elsewhere

Of course, many other things are happening. Foremost in my mind is the meltdown of the US and global economy, and the drift toward war. But for now, those issues are on the back burner.

Much of what’s happening economically is slipping out of the headlines.

I’ve also stepped back from the idea that there will be an immediate war against Iran, despite talk of Trump’s so-called “beautiful armada.” I now feel that Iran has effectively checked both Israel and the United States. This was evident when Trump cancelled an attack on Iran at the very last minute.

Apparently there have been negotiations which I have been paying scant attention to:

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/us-issues-additional-sanctions-on-iran-after-todays-meeting?catid=17&Itemid=101

I don’t believe the Americans or Israelis have the ability to carry this out — and they know it. They must know, as we do, that the consequences would be absolutely terrible.

If they were to proceed, it would be the end of us.