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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
8h

Modi needs to start learning how to be a leader in a soverign. You cannot be a member og BRICS and also.lick the shoes of Zion Don ...

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ZeroVirus's avatar
ZeroVirus
8h

I thought with JD Vance being married to an Indian he could at least keep them as allies, but Trump had to piss that away too.

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