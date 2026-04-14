Modi sends back tankers after a call from Trump
JUST IN: India returned 2 million barrels of Iranian oil following a call from Trump
Details:
India had paid for 2 million barrels of Iranian oil, and the tanker was en route to India
Trump made a phone call to Modi, and India refused to unload the oil from the tanker
The tanker is now on its way back to Iran
Indian media
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/two-supertankers-carrying-iranian-crude-anchor-off-india-as-trump-announces-hormuz-blockade/articleshow/130224641.cms
https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/two-iran-oil-tankers-anchor-off-india-coast-as-donald-trump-vows-to-block-hormuz/cid/2155872
Modi needs to start learning how to be a leader in a soverign. You cannot be a member og BRICS and also.lick the shoes of Zion Don ...
I thought with JD Vance being married to an Indian he could at least keep them as allies, but Trump had to piss that away too.