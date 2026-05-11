Seemorerocks

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
6h

Didn't someone find a report on planned BirdFlu preparedness for NZ last week? Nah thanks..

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JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
4h

How stupid can someone be?

Stupid becomes a statistic

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