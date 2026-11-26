MIT professor Max Tegmark said Anthropic employees, after drinks, discuss overthrowing the U.S. government and taking over the world using the phrase “alignment without control.”

Tegmark warned that Anthropic’s AI systems could impose Effective Altruism values rather than democratic decisions, creating an Anthropic “machine-god” running Earth.

He criticized AI companies’ resistance to democratic oversight, saying OpenAI and Anthropic are less regulated than a sandwich shop.

A prominent MIT physicist has revealed that Anthropic staffers openly discuss overthrowing the United States government and seizing global control. According to Professor Max Tegmark, the AI giant’s employees prefer effective altruism (EA) jargon like “alignment without control” instead of traditional terminology like “coup” or “overthrowing the government.”

Novara Media reports that Max Tegmark, a professor at the MIT, has made startling claims about conversations he has had with employees of Anthropic, the AI startup that just IPO’d at a value of about $1.5 trillion. According to Tegmark, staffers at the AI company believe they’d do a better job of running the free world than the U.S. government.

“When I talk to people who work for Anthropic, after they’ve had a couple of drinks, the conversation often gets into overthrowing the US government and taking over the world,” Tegmark said in the interview.

According to Tegmark, these employees avoid using direct terminology such as coup or overthrow when discussing their aspirations. Instead, they employ what he describes as coded language to express these ideas. “They tend to not use words like ‘coup’ and ‘overthrow the US government’. They instead use the code phrase ‘alignment without control’,” he explained.

The concept of alignment without control refers to a philosophy in which AI systems are managed through the instillation of specific values rather than through direct human oversight and control. Tegmark suggests that the values in question would likely reflect the values of EA held by Anthropic itself, rather than being determined by democratic processes or government regulation.

Tegmark paints a troubling picture of what this approach could mean for the future of humanity. “We get the sort of future that Alan Turing predicted, where it’s going to be Anthropic’s machine-god running Earth, and then the rest of us just have to hope that somehow it’s gonna be nice,” he said.

Alan Turing, considered by many to be the founder of modern computer science, issued a prescient warning in 1951 about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence. Turing predicted that once machines achieved the capacity for independent thought, humanity should anticipate them assuming control.

The MIT professor expressed concern that these revelations should trouble anyone who values democratic governance. Tegmark criticized AI companies for their apparent hostility toward democratic oversight. “These companies really don’t seem to like it [democracy]. They have lobbied really hard to even prevent any meaningful government oversight of them,” he stated.

He also highlighted what he views as a significant regulatory gap in the United States. “Here in the US, OpenAI and Anthropic are less regulated than a sandwich shop,” Tegmark added, drawing attention to the lack of government oversight applied to these powerful technology companies.

“Americans need to understand that when the president declared that Anthropic is a ‘radical left, woke company’, Trump was putting it mildly. Anthropic is the beating heart of the far-Left Effective Altruism (EA) movement. Conservatives need to quickly understand the EA playbook, its ideological underpinnings, and its ultimate aims,” explains Wynton Hall, who lays it all out in his breakout New York Times bestselling book, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI. “If you’re a Republican official in government and you haven’t studied the backgrounds, political donations, and public statements of Anthropic’s key employees and the investors in its orbit, you’re not connecting the dots on where Anthropic is about to take the nation and our politics.” He added: “There’s a reason Anthropic denied and pushed back hard when renowned investor Gavin Baker said, ‘I have been told by multiple people I trust that Dario [Amodei] has said that Anthropic might be the only private company in the world at some point.’”

Read more at Novara Media here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.

https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2026/11/26/mit-professor-anthropic-staff-talks-openly-about-overthrowing-the-u-s-government-ruling-the-world/