Romania

ROMANIA IS RISING — AND GEORGE SIMION IS TAKING THE FIGHT BEYOND ITS BORDERS

Something powerful is building around Călin Georgescu.

On Saturday night, around 1,000 people gathered outside Bucharest’s Central Detention Facility — the largest reported crowd since his detention.

But this is no longer just a protest outside one building.

It is becoming a wider movement.

George Simion is now taking the campaign international.

From Poland, he has called on Romanians in France, the United States and across the diaspora to organise, speak out and make Georgescu’s detention impossible to ignore.

The message is spreading.

The crowds are growing.

And the political pressure is building.

Georgescu remains the symbol around whom people are rallying.

But Simion is increasingly becoming the man turning that public anger into organisation, momentum and political force.

He is giving the movement structure.

He is giving it reach.

And he is carrying it directly into the political arena.

Tomorrow, Simion walks into Cotroceni with something far more powerful than a party position behind him:

A growing movement.

A movement demanding answers.

A movement refusing to disappear.

A movement that is now reaching beyond Romania’s borders.

Simion has described Georgescu’s detention as political persecution. That remains his political allegation, and Georgescu has not been convicted.

But whatever happens next, one thing is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore:

George Simion is emerging as the political engine of a movement that is growing in confidence, organisation and reach.

And tomorrow’s Cotroceni meeting could become a defining moment.

Romania is watching.

Europe is watching.

And now the Romanian diaspora is being called to stand up too.

This story is no longer standing still.

The United Kingdom

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France

Kaliningrad

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NATO has found anew way to test Russia and introduce their escalation strategy: publicly threaten Kaliningrad with perfect deniability. But this won’t fly.



Stanislav Krapivnik joins Pascal Lottaz to discuss Kaliningrad, NATO planning, and the danger of a wider European war. Krapivnik assesses Russian warnings following Valdai and argues that escalation could extend far beyond Ukraine. They examine American interests, European threat narratives, strikes on Ukrainian bridges, and possible military pressure on Kyiv and southern Ukraine. Their conversation also considers forced mobilization, political instability, historical comparisons, and the human costs of continuing the conflict rather than finding a path toward a negotiated settlement

Russia/Ukraine

Russia Will Use “Full Force”; Kiev Bridge Panic as Merz Rushes to Zelensky

Kiev is in panic as Russian Geran drones cut the Dnieper bridges and split the city in two, and in this episode we explain why this is a logistics crisis for the Ukrainian military in the east. They break down the rare Russian Ministry of Defense statement placing full personal responsibility on Zelensky, Peskov's warning that Russia will now use full force, and Friedrich Merz's surprise trip to Kiev with money, weapons and possibly the Taurus missile. With Western embassies drawing up plans to leave Kiev, how much longer can Zelensky hold on?

Brazil

Pepe Escobar: Brazil in the Crosshairs: How U.S. Foreign Policy Targets Latin America

This interview discusses how U.S. domestic politics and elections drive an aggressive foreign policy, portraying Europe as weak and geopolitically irrelevant. It argues NATO will persist as a tool against Russia despite claims of U.S. disengagement. The conversation also challenges media narratives on Iran, saying protests are exaggerated, driven mainly by economic pressure and sanctions, while warning that Latin America—especially Brazil—is increasingly in the U.S. line of fire.

China

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