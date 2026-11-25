Yesterday, stocks were up. Today, not so much
The Kobeissi Letter@KobeissiLetter
BREAKING: Anthropic falls below its IPO price of $83/share, now down -28% from its post-IPO high.
11:52 AM · Nov 24, 2026 · 421K Views
295 Replies · 681 Reposts · 5.41K Likes
Bull Theory@BullTheoryio
🚨 BLOODBATH IN PRECIOUS METALS $540 BILLION has been wiped out from gold and silver in last 60 minutes.
4:04 PM · Nov 24, 2026 · 94.9K Views
86 Replies · 299 Reposts · 2.29K Likes
unusual_whales@unusual_whales
Anthropic stock is sliding. $ANT is down 12% today to $77, now below its $83 IPO price. The largest IPO on record is underwater less than a week after debuting.
4:57 PM · Nov 24, 2026 · 189K Views
186 Replies · 303 Reposts · 2.87K Likes
Bull Theory@BullTheoryio
BRUTAL SELLOFF IN AI STOCKS. Over $1 TRILLION has been wiped out from US stock market today. Nvidia $NVDA: -8.1% Anthropic $ANT: -11.8% SpaceX $SPCX: -5.6% TSMC $TSM: -4.9% Micron $MU: -10.8% AMD $AMD: -10.5% Broadcom $AVGO: -3.9% Analog Devices $ADI: -17.7% Intel…
Bull Theory @BullTheoryio
🚨 $920 BILLION Wiped out from US stock market at open.
4:52 PM · Nov 24, 2026 · 97.9K Views
99 Replies · 364 Reposts · 1.86K Likes
The Kobeissi Letter@KobeissiLetter
BREAKING: Nasdaq 100 futures extend losses to -2.5% on reports that President Trump is set to impose new tariffs on China, the EU, and 14 other countries.
1:15 PM · Nov 24, 2026 · 749K Views
367 Replies · 718 Reposts · 5.85K Likes
Stern Drew@SternDrewCrypto
🚨 MICROSOFT DECLARES CODE RED: THE DIGITAL WORLD IS ON THE BRINK Following a reported historic 24-hour global outage, Microsoft has reportedly activated its highest emergency alert. The most terrifying part? Microsoft reports roughly TEN YEARS’ worth of failures in just TWO…
DNA Protocol @DNAOnChain
Watch DNA Protocol demonstrate how an 18+ age claim can be verified using a zero-knowledge proof, with a cryptographic commitment anchored on the XRP Ledger. Prove what matters. Reveal nothing more. Powered by $XDNA: https://t.co/95bVT7fDBN
7:13 PM · Nov 24, 2026 · 210K Views
76 Replies · 384 Reposts · 1.05K Likes
The Kobeissi Letter@KobeissiLetter
BREAKING: SoftBank stock falls over -10% as the AI selloff continues in Asian markets.
1:13 AM · Nov 25, 2026 · 177K Views
144 Replies · 373 Reposts · 2.71K Likes
LIVE Trump allows Dirty Bomb in the center of the FOOD BELT of Iowa! The INFO is SHOCKING!
https://nypost.com/2026/11/23/science/mega-el-nino-sees-pacific-region-hit-18-degrees-f-above-average/
Free Reiner - The Film@FreeReinerFilm
‼️🚨‼️BREAKING NEWS ‼️🚨‼️ TODAY THE JUDGE DECIDED IN FAVOUR OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH. IF THE PROSECUTOR WILL NOT APPEAL, REINER WILL BE RELEASED VERY SOON. More information asap.
11:29 AM · Nov 24, 2026 · 95.2K Views
616 Replies · 3.06K Reposts · 10.3K Likes
Megatron@Megatron_ron
BREAKING: 🇮🇱🇮🇷 Israel's potential next Prime Minister, Eizenkot says Iran poses no immediate threat that would require going to WAR "The only threat is 400 kg of enriched uranium, which can be destroyed, removed, or placed under supervision"
3:09 PM · Nov 24, 2026 · 71.9K Views
105 Replies · 263 Reposts · 1.74K Likes