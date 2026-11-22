https://www.newsweek.com/major-gas-pipeline-explosion-in-alabama-shown-in-photos-videos-12753648
0xNobler@CryptoNobler
🚨 BREAKING 🇺🇸 FED WILL INJECT $3,511,000,000.00 INTO THE ECONOMY NEXT WEEK, RIGHT BEFORE THE U.S. MARKET OPENS! KEVIN WARSH HAS ORDERED THE FED TO IMMEDIATELY START EMERGENCY CASH INJECTIONS TO PREVENT A BLACK MONDAY CRASH. THIS IS NOT LOOKING GOOD FOR THE MARKETS…
Chiefy @0xChiefy
🚨 WARNING: BITCOIN JUST ENTERED THE FINAL BULL TRAP I've perfectly called the flash crash to $55K and this relief rally to $61K. Right now, everything is playing out EXACTLY as I predicted. The plan remains simple: $55K → Final Bull Trap → $53K → $49K → $40K Save this https://t.co/4Dfdu6ltEu
8:05 PM · Nov 22, 2026 · 30.6K Views
21 Replies · 82 Reposts · 248 Likes
https://www.disclose.tv/id/bkmne6xb59/
The Hormuz Report@HormuzReport
BREAKING: U.S. ports are being hit by a massive wave of cyberattacks, with the Port of Los Angeles facing approximately 120 MILLION attempted attacks in August alone, while the Port of Corpus Christi, America’s largest crude oil export hub, is reporting hundreds or even thousands…
3:07 PM · Nov 22, 2026 · 110K Views
66 Replies · 541 Reposts · 2.36K Likes
UNSHADOWED
Food Vanishes Digitally - Iran's Hackers' Next Target: Supply Chain - Experts Warn
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8 months ago · 63 likes · 15 comments · UNSHADOWED (IAF)
Sulaiman Ahmed@ShaykhSulaiman
WATCH; THOUSANDS OF TRUCKS ARE MOVING BY LAND BETWEEN CHINA & IRAN IN BOTH DIRECTIONS BYPASSING THE US NAVAL BLOCKADE
2:41 PM · Nov 22, 2026 · 72K Views
92 Replies · 818 Reposts · 3.58K Likes
Mark@Mark4XX
PEPE ESCOBAR: IRAN’S PERSIAN TANKER SWARM PUTS TRUMP IN TOTAL CHECKMATE Pepe Escobar just laid out what he calls the mother of all mega high-noon moments. Right after the Shenzhen trilateral, Chinese sources passed Tehran a critical piece of information from the table with…
The Hormuz Report @HormuzReport
BREAKING: Donald Trump is now openly threatening to sink Iranian oil tankers attempting to break the U.S. naval blockade, warning that they will end up “at the bottom of the sea” if they try to test it, per Fox News. “I hope Iranian tankers try to test the blockade. They will
6:51 PM · Nov 22, 2026 · 25.6K Views
27 Replies · 158 Reposts · 447 Likes
Mario Nawfal@MarioNawfal
🇺🇸 The dot com bubble burst with stocks around 150% of the economy... this market is sitting at 230%. Billionaire investor Frank Giustra calls it the mother of all bubbles and thinks the Anthropic IPO probably marked the top: "You're basically playing Russian roulette with a 44…
Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal
🇺🇸🇮🇷 A third U.S. attack on Iran risks much more than just a wider war. It risks triggering a global depression. Frank Giustra, global philanthropist and founder of Lionsgate Entertainment, says the world is sitting on $365 trillion in debt. Iran knows it, and they are using it.
4:13 AM · Nov 22, 2026 · 97.1K Views
31 Replies · 64 Reposts · 345 Likes
Mark@Mark4XX
TRUMP'S BLUFF CALLED: XI, PUTIN AND IRAN TAKE EVERY CHIP AT SHENZHEN Brilliant analysis by Prof. Robert Pape (University of Chicago): Last week Trump sat at the most powerful table on earth and got outplayed. Everyone saw his cards. By Friday they all called his bluff. What …
5:03 PM · Nov 22, 2026 · 107K Views
95 Replies · 519 Reposts · 1.49K Likes
Iran Mil Updates@Iran_Mil
🚨 Breaking: Iran fulfilled its promise to Islamic countries today. Major targets in Tel Aviv were targeted today, and the Israeli military headquarters was also successfully targeted. 🚀💥🔥🇮🇷🇮🇱
4:01 PM · Nov 22, 2026 · 1.61K Views
4 Replies · 34 Reposts · 81 Likes