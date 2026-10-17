Miracles do happenDr Sam Bailey gets $250,000 in crowd funding to pay fines IN DAYSRobin WestenraOct 17, 20261334Share1334Share
Dr Sam shouldn't have to pay anything. She was the correct one.
There's some light at the end of the tunnel for her tho.
On 22 Oct there will be a court case in the Netherlands.
On trial are Bourla (Pfizer), Bill Gates, Mark Rutte, head of NATO and 10 more people, re the Covid jab being a bio weapon, and the financial "Great Reset".
Nothing in the news... funny that.
Here is what's on YouTube:
On 22 October, after more than three years of relentless litigation, seven plaintiffs reach the substantive hearing in their extraordinary case against the Dutch State, Mark Rutte, Bill Gates and other defendants. Before three judges of the District Court of the Northern Netherlands, the evidence goes directly to the heart of the Covid injections, deception, the Great Reset – and the narrative the world was told to accept.
It's 4.35 hrs long, but watch the first 25 mins and you'll be hooked.
Mr. Stassen, the lawyer, does a damn good job, one can see the anger in his eyes.
A super important court case!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p7dW2DbPA2U
Praise the Lord!