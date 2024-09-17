The Ministry of Health in Gaza has just published a 649-page document with the the name, age, gender, ID number of every Palestinian killed in Gaza from October 7 to August 31 that it has info for (over 34k out of 40k). The 1st 14 pages the age is listed as 0 (under 1 year old)

It also published this stat sheet of casualties over the same period

The names of the dead are organized by age. The last 11 pages (pages 639 - 649), the ages range from 77 to 101 — all Palestinians older than the state of Israel.

