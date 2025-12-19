When German journalists Röper and Lipp were sanctioned, no one in Switzerland reacted—now one of the world’s most respected military analysts is being sanctioned—a Swiss citizen. Weltwoche is waking up, Switzerland is fast asleep.

Peter Hanseler

Thu 18 Dec 202518

Introduction

Terrorizing journalists with sanctions in order to suppress the truth is nothing new for the EU. On May 20, 2025, the EU sanctioned two German journalists for the first time—Alina Lipp and Thomas Röper. At the time, we reported in detail on this case, “EU sanctions German journalists,” and also analyzed the case from a legal perspective. The result was clear: punishment without crime or trial, disenfranchisement and expropriation without a hearing. The EU is dangerously close to the Nazi regime of 1936, when Thomas Mann was expatriated.

Following the same pattern, action is now being taken against a Swiss citizen for the first time.

Jacques Baud - You Can’t Be More Objective Than He Is

Jacques Baud is one of the most objective and respected military analysts around. He is highly regarded and respected not only throughout Europe, but also in the US. His work is not limited to analysis on the most prestigious YouTube platforms; he has also written numerous excellent books. His style is unique in that he does not concern himself with politics, but only with the analysis of warfare, in a calm and dispassionate manner. His analyses have never been anti-Ukrainian or pro-Russian, but objective. He has long seen a NATO defeat on the horizon, not based on his wishes, but on the facts on the long front and the war strategy and tactics of the various parties.

This did not fit in at all with the Russophobic war cries of the EU, which still dreams of ultimate victory today, just like Adolf Hitler did in the spring of 1945. The latest example comes from Friedrich Merz, whose lucidity must now seriously be called into question. To justify the theft of Russian assets, he said the following before the German Bundestag on December 15, 2025:

“To be very clear and very explicit here: we are not doing this to prolong the war. On the contrary, we are doing this to end this war as quickly as possible, ladies and gentlemen. Because this sends a clear signal to Moscow that continuing this war is pointless for Moscow.”

Jacques Baud’s crime was therefore that his analyses were correct—no more and no less.

Die Weltwoche Stands up— Finally

When Alina Lipp and Thomas Röper were sanctioned, Weltwoche contented itself with an indifferent, lukewarm article and did not stand up for its colleagues – we were shocked.

It seems that the opportunistic Mr. Köppel has felt the heat from Ms. Kaja Kallas a little too closely for his liking: Köppel is finally standing up, because he could be next, and, as Martin Niemöller said, when it’s your turn, you’re wide awake.

“First they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me

Now Weltwoche is also reflecting on the lack of a fair hearing and politically motivated persecution, not in as much detail as in our article of May 25, 2025, but still.

“Opportunism is costing a 70-year-old military analyst his quality of life”

Weltwoche has published half a dozen articles on Jacque Baud, and Köppel is playing the Joan of Arc of journalists, styling himself in his own way as the Winkelried of his guild. It’s rather late in the day. Had Köppel reacted with the same force in May, the men and women in Brussels would probably have thought twice about sanctioning a Swiss citizen. Opportunism is costing a 70-year-old military analyst his quality of life.

Official Switzerland Remains Silent

It is nothing new that my home country no longer has any backbone when it comes to Brussels. Weltwoche writes:

“In Bern, they would prefer to have nothing to do with it and are passing the buck like a hot potato.”

Weltwoche, December 18, 2025

This is obviously worrying, but the Swiss government is behaving in exactly the same way as Köppel did in May this year when German colleagues were sanctioned. They wanted nothing to do with the whole affair.

The Next Litmus Test for Switzerland Is Coming Soon

The EU’s plundering of the Russian Federation’s frozen funds will soon be complete. Incidentally, this has nothing to do with war, but rather with the sheer financial and political survival of the EU and its criminal leaders, because without the stolen money, the EU is bankrupt. Despite the clarity that the EU is a criminal organization, Switzerland is negotiating a comprehensive package of new agreements with the EU, including the integration of dynamic legal adoption processes. This means that Switzerland is actually discussing automatically adopting the laws of a criminal organization.

Patrick Baab Interviewed Jacques Baud

We would like to draw your attention to the interview recorded on December 16 by our author Patrik Baab with Jaques Baud.

While it is encouraging that the media have begun to address Jacques Baud’s case, there appears to be little interest in the fate of the first Swiss citizen to be sanctioned, Nathalie Yamb. The consequences for her are likely to be far more severe than for Jacques Baud, who benefits from a broad professional and social network. For this reason, the following information focuses on her case.



Nathalie Yamb is a Swiss–Cameroonian dual national, born and residing in Switzerland, and a holder of a Swiss passport. She is a prominent anti-colonialist and pan-African activist, known for her uncompromising criticism of Western—particularly French—neo-colonial influence in Africa. She presents her work as political advocacy grounded in freedom of expression, sovereignty, and democratic accountability, explicitly challenging state power and foreign interference.



In June 2025, the European Union placed Yamb under sanctions, making her the first Swiss citizen targeted in this sanctions wave. The EU accuses her of amplifying narratives aligned with Russian interests and of contributing to what it labels “foreign information manipulation and interference.” Notably, the sanctions are not based on judicial findings or criminal convictions but on executive determinations tied largely to her public commentary, reporting, and travel.



The consequences are severe and far-reaching. Despite Switzerland not being an EU member, Swiss banks froze her accounts, effectively enforcing EU sanctions domestically. She is also barred from entering or transiting through EU territory, including EU airspace. In practical terms, this amounts to near-total mobility restrictions: if abroad, she risks being unable to return to Switzerland; if in Switzerland, she cannot leave without circumventing EU-controlled routes.



Critics describe these measures as draconian and legally untested, emblematic of EU executive overreach—where political dissent by a Western citizen is punished without transparent evidence, due process, or judicial scrutiny. In this framing, Yamb’s case marks a troubling precedent: the extension of sanctions mechanisms, originally justified as tools against foreign actors, to silence or marginalize outspoken critics within Europe’s own democratic sphere.

