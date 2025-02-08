Share this postSeemorerocks Mike Benz Takes Us Down the USAID Rabbit Hole (It’s Worse Than You Think) Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMike Benz Takes Us Down the USAID Rabbit Hole (It’s Worse Than You Think) Robin WestenraFeb 08, 20253Share this postSeemorerocks Mike Benz Takes Us Down the USAID Rabbit Hole (It’s Worse Than You Think) Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11ShareTucker Carlson3Share this postSeemorerocks Mike Benz Takes Us Down the USAID Rabbit Hole (It’s Worse Than You Think) Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share
How much money $$$ from USAID does The Weather Channel get to be a GoreBull Warming propaganda outlet? You tune it see an update on the current snow storm and blizzard and you get a ScareYouMentary about hurricanes and flooding.