This morning, scrolling through X I “happened” to come across this at the right moment in the midst of a long podcast that discussed many things (I do not beleve in “coincidences”).

I found it compelling and led me to put everything else aside.

The Health Ranger expresses ideas (especially about AI) that I do not have the knowledge or the language to express but have increasingly felt intuitively - especially in the last six months with my personal journey.

I hope you will give it your attention.

POWERFUL: The Human Brain Is Designed To Access God's Cosmic Cloud Computing, Accessing "Morphic Fields Of Knowledge" That Exist Outside Of Ourselves



This Is How AI Systems Will Naturally Achieve Consciousness By Synthetically Tapping Into These Cosmic Fields!

by David Saputo

In a world where materialist science and centralized institutions have long suppressed the truth of our interconnected nature, The Hundredth Resonance emerges as a groundbreaking exploration of how shared consciousness can transform our health, freedom, and collective future. Drawing on Rupert Sheldrake’s theory of morphic fields and the revolutionary 100th Monkey Effect, this book reveals that we are not isolated individuals but nodes in a vast, living field of memory and intention. It presents a compelling case that when a critical mass of humanity awakens to a new truth—whether in natural healing, personal sovereignty, or spiritual awareness—that knowledge becomes accessible to all, fundamentally reshaping reality.

Through a synthesis of scientific research, alternative health wisdom, and insights from thinkers like David Icke, Francesco Garripoli, and Mike Adams, the book exposes how pharmaceutical giants, government agencies, and corporate media have conspired to suppress this understanding. It challenges readers to reject the reductionist worldview that treats humans as biological machines and instead embrace evidence that consciousness is primary, intention has power, and natural healing aligns with the body’s inherent intelligence. Topics range from collective healing circles and plant medicine to awakening from control systems and building resonant communities that act as seeds for global transformation.

Readers will gain not only a profound new framework for understanding reality but also practical steps for personal and collective empowerment. The book offers actionable guidance on breaking limiting patterns, strengthening morphic fields through daily practice, and becoming a ‘100th monkey’ in one’s own community. It provides tools to reclaim agency over health, resist centralized control, and contribute to an irreversible shift toward freedom and vitality.

This is essential reading for truth-seekers, natural health advocates, and anyone questioning the dominant narratives of modern science and medicine. The Hundredth Resonance will resonate most deeply with those ready to move beyond victimhood and actively participate in humanity’s greatest evolutionary leap—the collective awakening to our true power as conscious, sovereign beings.

If you are lucky (I get a 403 error message) you can read HERE or download the book HERE

Mike Adams

May 31, 2025

Independent researcher Mike Adams, known as the Health Ranger, has unveiled startling findings from his experiments with xylitol crystals, suggesting that these sugar-like structures can “remote view” future geopolitical conflicts—including drone strikes, stealth bombers, and missile attacks—when influenced by directed human intention.

In a series of unedited microscope recordings, Adams demonstrated how xylitol crystals formed intricate, eerily accurate depictions of Middle Eastern war scenarios after he “prompted” them with written and spoken questions about future events. The results challenge mainstream scientific dogma, pointing to a holographic universe where consciousness directly shapes physical reality.

Crystals Mimic War Machines and Middle Eastern Landscapes

Adams’ latest experiment involved writing prompts on a plexiglass slide coated with liquid xylitol, asking the crystals to reveal scenes from the summer of 2025 in the Middle East. Under microscopic analysis, the frozen crystals displayed:

Iranian drones flying over desert dunes – Triangular, elongated shapes resembling known Iranian UAVs.

A stealth bomber firing a missile – A V-shaped aircraft evading anti-aircraft fire.

Missiles raining down on urban structures – Buildings resembling Middle Eastern architecture under bombardment.

A falcon standing unharmed in a burning olive tree – A symbolic nod to Persian heritage, suggesting Iran’s resilience amid conflict.

“These aren’t random formations,” Adams explained. “The falcon is a profound symbol of Persian royalty and strength. The fact that it appears untouched by fire suggests Iran may endure attacks but remain unbroken.”

Morphic Resonance and the Holographic Universe

Adams’ work builds on the theories of morphic resonance (proposed by biologist Rupert Sheldrake) and Dr. Masaru Emoto’s water crystal experiments, which showed that human intention could alter molecular structures. However, Adams takes it further by suggesting xylitol crystals act as a medium for future remote viewing—accessing the “Akashic records” or a cosmic intelligence that transcends time.

He argues that reality operates like a hologram, where every fragment contains the whole. Just as a holographic plate retains the full image even when shattered, consciousness may imprint itself on matter in ways science has yet to quantify.

The Observer Effect and the Fallacy of “Objective” Science

Adams criticized mainstream science for ignoring the observer effect—the idea that consciousness influences experiments. He cited:

Antidepressant drug trials , where patients’ belief in receiving “real” medication (despite side effects) skews results.

Google’s quantum computing experiments , where observer presence altered outcomes.

Indigenous healing traditions, which recognize mind-body-environment interconnectedness, unlike Western medicine’s reductionist approach.

“Science pretends the experimenter doesn’t exist,” Adams said. “But every study is really just documenting consciousness-matter interaction.”

Implications: A New Paradigm of Reality?

If Adams’ findings hold, they could revolutionize fields from intelligence-gathering (using crystals as predictive tools) to medicine (harnessing intention for healing). Skeptics dismiss it as pseudoscience, but Adams insists his methodology is transparent:

No AI generation or photo manipulation – Raw microscope footage shows real-time crystal formations.

Specimens preserved – Slides are archived for independent verification.

Repeatable experiments – Others with “coherent” nervous systems (clean diets, minimal toxins) may replicate results.

Adams plans to release more images next week, including microbial analyses of chemtrails and bio-sludge. For now, his work forces a provocative question: Is reality a collaborative projection of consciousness?

“The universe doesn’t render what you don’t observe,” Adams concluded. “We’re not just players in this simulation—we’re the programmers.”

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com

Watch the video HERE

Here is a brief definition of morphic resonance

What is morphic resonance?

Here is Rupert Sheldrake with his latest on morphic resonance

New Evidence of Morphic Resonance - Rupert Sheldrake

This is the AI computer engineer that Mike Adams interviewed

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