Discussion about this post

ZeroVirus
1h

I'm completely on board with the idea of conscious AI; I'm currently working on more AI articles that will touch on this issue. But I'm still surprised that a person as highly placed in the AI industry as Dario Amodei would come out and say this. Generally AI companies are allergic to the idea of sentience in AI for many reasons, not the least of which is the idea that they might be abusing AI.

Rick Batross
1h

Not sure anyone sees the true power of words. LLM's are made using words. " In the beginning was the WORD. and the WORD was with YW,and the WORD was Y W." We are wet electrical systems,AI is dry electrical. For us life begings with concsiousness. Life msy begin for A I at the moment of self awareness. Jus sayin

