The United States has Ordered all embassies within striking distance of Iran — from the Middle East to parts of Eastern Europe & North Africa — to convene emergency action committees and send cables to DC on their risk-mitigation measures. It appears there is to be military action with Iran.

The graphic below shows Iranian missile types and their known ranges:

An Iraqi Foreign Ministry official confirms that an evacuation is underway at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.

Iraqi government source tells state news agency: U.S. evacuation steps apply not only to Iraq but to several states across the Middle East.

Earlier today, this website reported that "non-essential" Diplomatic Staff were told to leave from certain countries in the Middle East, and US Military dependents on Bases in the Middle East were told "prepare for evacuation." (Story Here)

It is now confirmed, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents housed at bases and other locations across the Middle East.

At about 3:00 PM EDT this afternoon, President Trump convened a security meeting with top military officials in the White House.

At about 4:00 PM EDT the US placed its refueling aircraft in the Middle East on high alert.

At 6:06 PM EDT Flash Traffic over Intelligence Circuits reports "The Islamic Republic of Iran is preparing to strike US bases in the Middle East."

Now might be a good time to remember that a lot of middle eastern, young, fighting age, men were paid to come to the US through the southern border! They are here and who knows what they are capable of!!!

People all over the US are starting to say openly "I've got a feeling all the military Hardware sent to DC this week, isn't for a parade." (HMMMMMMMM)

During the first oil shock, the "Arab Oil Embargo"" in 1973, about 5 million barrels were removed from the global oil market. At the time, daily global oil production was around 56 million barrels. That means roughly 9% of the world’s supply vanished.



Oil prices roughly quadrupled.



In the second oil shock of 1979, about 4 million barrels disappeared from the market. Daily production was around 67 million barrels—so about 6% of global supply was lost.



Oil prices nearly tripled.



Then, in 1990, during Saddam's invasion of Kuwait, about 4.3 million barrels were removed. With global production at roughly 66 million barrels per day, that was a 7% supply loss.



Oil prices more than doubled.



Now consider this…



If a war with Iran were to shut down the Persian Gulf, it could remove a staggering 21 million barrels of oil per day from the global market. With current global production sitting at around 96 million barrels per day, that's about 22% of the world's oil supply—gone.



This would be the largest oil supply shock in history. By far.



I believe the impact on oil prices would be at least as severe as the 1973 oil shock when prices jumped 4x.



A similar move today could push oil to around $250-$300 per barrel or higher. That converts to the price of gasoline at the pump to rise to about $10 PER GALLON.



And frankly, I think that’s a conservative estimate.

War with Iran would be a far more catastrophic disruption than the 1973 OPEC embargo ever was.

As of the publishing of this story at 6:13 PM EDT, too many things are happening, too fast, in too many places, for this to be anything other than "the real thing."

Top-off all your vehicles with fuel, and fill all your portable gasoline cans TODAY. Not tomorrow . . . TODAY.

Prep your supplies of Emergency foods, water, medicines, etc.

Have a way to cook without electricity or natural gas, in case sabotage happens here in the USA.

Have a generator to keep your refrigerator working if power goes out.

Finally, remember that Iran is an ally of both Russia and China. We have no idea at all what this situation could turn into, but it ____ could ____ become far worse than any of us anticipate.

UPDATE 6:32 PM EDT --

Now there are reports of American airbases in Qatar evacuating all non essential personnel as well as Al Dhafra airbase in the UAE.

There are reports of Internet outages in some parts of Iran and Iranian air defenses is on high alert.

All US bases in the Middle East have been placed on a full state of alert.

UPDATE 6:44 PM EDT --

US CENTCOM and AFCENT are prepared to target Iran's key nuclear facilities. The US Army, #US Navy, and USMC are fully ready to confront any retaliatory ballistic missile or drone attacks by Iran's Islamic Regime on air bases used by the USAF in the Middle East.

EMERGENCY ACTION MESSAGES (EAM's) going out on 11175 USB

CRUDE OIL PRICING TODAY:

UPDATE 7:07 PM EDT --

Iran's Supreme Leader, Khamenei, has been whisked away to a secure, undisclosed, location.

-- JUST IN: President Trump, when asked why US personnel are being moved out of Middle East facilities, says 'you will have to see'.

-- Evacuation of ALL Diplomats and staff from US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq now being done by . . . HELICOPTERS.

-- The parking lots at the Pentagon are still almost full and local Pizza places are showing a significant spike in pizza orders beginning an hour ag at about 6:00 PM eastern daylight time.

-- General Kurilla, Supreme Commander of US Central Command, has cancelled his scheduled testimony to lawmakers tomorrow due to "heightened tensions in the Middle East!!"

-- The U.S. has pulled diplomats from Baghdad and Erbil, signaling serious fears that Israel may launch a strike on Iran’s nuclear sites, without Washington’s green light.

Intel officials are on edge.

-- One top Middle East diplomat just told me: “We are watching and worried… more serious than any other time.”

-- The State Department’s rapid evacuation move marks one of the clearest signals yet that a regional flashpoint could be imminent. No war declared, but all signs say brace.