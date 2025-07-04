https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2025/07/02/microsoft-to-cut-9000-jobs-as-chatbots-take-over/

Yesterday, I told you I suspect the disappearance of 33,000 jobs in June in America could be partially due to the introduction of non-human digital employees. I advised our TruNews followers in early 2024 that “agentive AI employees” would be typical in many corporations by 2026.

I also saw an article published in the London Telegraph yesterday. The headline said: “Microsoft to cut 9,000 jobs as chatbots take over…Tech giant sheds 4pc of workforce as executives order staff to hand tasks to AI.”

Where is this going? Very soon, you will be required to manage non-human digital employees. Those humans who are unwilling or unable to manage non-human employees will be phased out of their companies.

This is more than a technological revolution. It is a large-scale civilizational transformation humankind has never experienced since the Garden of Eden.

Here are the 11 main points in the Telegraph article:

Microsoft announced the elimination of 9,000 jobs, representing approximately 4% of its global workforce of over 228,000 employees, as part of a strategic shift to delegate more tasks to artificial intelligence (AI) systems, referred to as "non-human digital employees."

The layoffs, confirmed on Wednesday, impact multiple divisions, including the Xbox gaming arm and King, Microsoft’s mobile games studio responsible for titles like Candy Crush. They follow a previous reduction of 6,000 jobs in May 2025 that targeted middle managers and engineering roles.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, revealed that up to 30% of the company’s software code is now generated by AI bots, with executives actively encouraging employees to integrate AI tools to accelerate workflows and improve productivity across various functions.

Julia Liuson, president of Microsoft’s developer division, emphasized that AI adoption is mandatory, stating in an email to managers that AI usage should be a key factor in employee performance evaluations, describing it as “core to every role and every level” and integral to assessing individual impact.

The job cuts reflect broader industry concerns about AI displacing roles, particularly entry-level and engineering positions, as tools like ChatGPT can autonomously generate code, draft emails, write reports, create graphics, and perform other tasks traditionally handled by human workers.

Since the release of ChatGPT in November 2022, software engineering job vacancies have significantly declined. The Telegraph reported a one-third reduction in entry-level tech jobs in the UK, signaling a shrinking job market for specific roles.

A report from GitHub, a Microsoft-owned platform for software development, indicated that 50% of developers have adopted “AI-assisted” coding, leveraging tools that automate significant portions of the coding process.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, predicted that AI systems would be capable of performing tasks equivalent to those of a mid-level software engineer by the end of 2025, underscoring the rapid advancement of AI capabilities in technical roles.

Microsoft’s layoffs coincide with substantial investments in AI. The company plans to allocate $80 billion in 2025 to develop AI products and infrastructure, highlighting a dual cost-cutting strategy through workforce reduction and heavy spending on AI innovation.

The broader tech industry is grappling with the implications of AI-driven automation, with executives like those at Microsoft asserting that AI will create more jobs than it eliminates. However, current trends show a contraction in certain job categories, particularly for programmers and junior roles.

Microsoft’s spokesperson described the layoffs as “organizational changes necessary to best position the company and teams for success in a dynamic marketplace,” indicating a deliberate pivot toward AI-driven operations to maintain competitiveness in the rapidly evolving tech sector.

