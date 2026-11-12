To illustrate the point when I tried to post this I had to fill out a code sent instantaneously to me by email.

Update: We Reported on Microsoft’s AI Patent. Then THIS Happened.

Our report on Microsoft’s disturbing AI patent was BLOCKED shortly after going live! The good news? We successfully disputed the copyright claim, and the full episode is back!



WATCH IT NOW - https://youtube.com/live/yqvBZz4WYmE?...



Discover how AI could change what someone says during a LIVE broadcast - and why the implications are so concerning.

