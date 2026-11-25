Jacinda Ardern actively promoted Bill Gates’ Microsoft to build power-hungry hyperscale slop shop data centres in NZ.

These facilities have rapidly become one of the most politically contentious issues around the globe. Our politicians are about to find out why.



From the Herald :



“Against the backdrop of a growing protest movement, construction of a second giant Microsoft data centre has begun at Westgate in Auckland’s northwest, without public notification by Council.



There was no announcement, perhaps a sign of the shift in public attitudes to AI and data centres 6 years since Jacinda Ardern first trumpeted Microsoft’s intention to build “hyperscale” facilities in NZ.



According to consent documents, the new data centre will have a floor area of 10,879.8sq m over two storeys similar to the first facility.



The build, by Icon Construction, is taking place at 7 Kakano Rd, immediately in front of Microsoft’s existing data centre, which opened in December 2024.

Microsoft refused to acknowledge the location of its first data centre, citing a global security policy.



The report does not give a megawatt capacity, or the capacity of the substation but It says there will be 13 backup general generators with tanks holding 500,000 litres of diesel onsite



The specs of the generators indicate they are designed to compensate for up to 38MW of power from the grid.



In 2020, following meetings and correspondence with then PM Jacinda Ardern – who was also the first to announce the news, calling it a vote of confidence in NZ’s economy – Microsoft gained Overseas Investment Office approval to buy 4ha of land at 7 Kanano Rd in Westgate.



The application was made by “Microsoft 6399 NZ″, a newly-minted commercial vehicle owned by a Microsoft subsidiary in low-tax Ireland.



The NZ data centre business is still controlled by Microsoft Ireland Research. It made a $33.6m profit on $215m revenue last year. It reported a tax benefit of $16.6m after being in the red before the first data centre opened.



(The tech giant’s main local business, Microsoft New Zealand, is also owned by Microsoft Ireland Research, which took control of the NZ operation from a Bermuda-registered Microsoft subsidiary in 2021.)



An anti-data centre protest movement has emerged in NZ, similar efforts in Australia, Europe and the US – where they were a major issue in the midterm elections in key states like Ohio and Texas. However, the White House remains firmly behind the giant builds, Donald Trump promised a “tremendous tax” penalty for any US company that built a data centre in another country.



While Microsoft is building a second data centre at Westgate, its plan for a third, 5km away at 151 Brigham Creek Rd near the airbase at Whenuapai, has faltered.



Spark’s huge “surf park” data centre at a new development in Dairy Flat, north of Auckland – first announced in 2023 and consented the following year – remains on the drawing board.



Resource consent complications halted work on the broader Dairy Flat development, which includes residential housing, in May. The firm behind the build plans to restart in February.



There is also a half Infratil-owned CDC and Contact Energy plan to team up on a 250MW data centre in Stratford in Taranaki.



Australia’s largest listed data centre operator, NextDC, recently pulled a consent application to build a five-storey data centre after intense community push-back and immediately suffered a 30% slump in its share price.



In Southland NZ, Datagrid has won key planning consents, negotiated an agreement with Transpower and raised capital for initial earthworks by selling a 12.7% stake to Mercury Energy. The facility will account for roughly 6% of NZ’s total energy use.



Earthworks started in August, but Datagrid founder and international man of mystery Remi Galasso still needs to rustle up venture capital to pay for the data centre.



CDC Data Centres NZ is now swinging to a $88m loss, while clocking a $38m tax benefit.”