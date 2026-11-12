November 11, 2026

by Dr. Joseph Mercola, Mercola:

Story at-a-glance

Research in mice shows that microplastics injected into the bloodstream are engulfed by immune cells that can become trapped in brain blood vessels, leading to reduced blood flow and temporary impairments in memory and movement

Human brain tissue examined after death contained seven to 30 times more microplastic contamination than liver and kidney samples, with even higher concentrations found in individuals diagnosed with dementia. However, the researchers caution that this association does not show that microplastics cause dementia

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After finding microplastics in the olfactory bulbs of eight of 15 deceased people, researchers proposed that your nose may offer a direct pathway for microplastics to enter your brain, potentially bypassing the blood-brain barrier via the olfactory system

Polypropylene, a common plastic used in packaging and consumer goods, was the most common polymer identified in olfactory bulb tissue, accounting for nearly 44% of the microplastic particles and fibers detected. This points to everyday plastic exposure as a likely source

Practical solutions such as water filtration, choosing natural fiber clothing and using non-plastic food packaging help reduce your microplastic exposure

Everywhere you look, plastic is a part of modern life. From packaging to clothing, it’s almost inescapable. However, what you might not realize is that plastic is not just around you; it’s increasingly accumulating inside you. Microscopic plastic particles, known as microplastics and nanoplastics, are now globally recognized as a pervasive environmental pollutant, contaminating air, water and food sources.

The rising levels of microplastic pollution are triggering significant concerns about their impact on human health. Scientists are beginning to understand just how deeply these tiny particles penetrate our bodies and what effects they may have.

In fact, research now suggests that microplastics are not only reaching your brain but, at least in animal studies, may also interfere with its function. These findings point to a growing concern for brain health — and the encouraging news is that there are practical, proactive steps you can take to minimize your exposure to microplastic pollution.

Micron-Sized Plastics Clog Tiny Brain Blood Vessels in Mice

A 2025 study published in Science Advances explored a mechanism by which microplastics may affect brain function — not by penetrating brain tissue directly. Instead, it is done indirectly, by interfering with blood flow.1

The study used advanced imaging techniques to observe, in real-time, the effects of microplastics on the brains of mice. Findings show that microplastics were found within the brain’s blood vessels, and they disrupted normal brain function in the mice by physically blocking blood flow within the brain’s delicate network of vessels.

•Investigating the effects of microplastics in the living brain — To understand how microplastics behave in the brain, the researchers used a sophisticated technique called miniature two-photon microscopy. This allowed them to peer into the brains of awake mice and visualize blood vessels at a depth that was previously unattainable.

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