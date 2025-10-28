Combat correspondent Michael Yon: “Steve Bannon... [said] Trump will have a third term in 2028. And I’ll guarantee you a huge amount of MAGA people will... say, ‘Well, that’s great. We need Trump again’ ...because of the psychological operations or just lack of education.” This clip of Yon (@Michael_Yon), who is also an author and photographer, is taken from an episode of Coffee and a Mike (@CoffeeandaMike) posted to Rumble on October 27, 2025.

“Of course, we don’t pay much attention to the Constitution. And I saw Steve Bannon today talking about how Trump will have a third term in 2028. And I’ll guarantee you a huge amount of MAGA people will instantly say, ‘Well, that’s great. We need Trump again.’ I’ll guarantee it because of the psychological operations or just lack of education. They’ll be like, ‘Well, let’s just. Yeah, let’s make him. Let’s make a statue of Trump president for the next hundred years.’

“[The excuse for this could be] some terrific emergency in the United States, like a terrorist attack or ‘terrorist attack’ that makes, you know, 9/11 look like, you know, a day in the park, something. It could be anything. Electricity could go out. We could be in famine and Americans.

“Now, keep in mind, Bannon is not the architect of everything. He’s one of the system, right? And so, you know, I’m in direct communication with Bannon often. Right. I mean, he’s clearly, you know, I was one of the first guests on his show, War Room Pandemic, when I was off in Hong Kong when the pandemic broke out. Right? So the ‘pandemic’ and, so the. He, you know, he’s part of the mechanism to sell this.

“Obviously, Bannon will see what I’m saying now, and he’ll send me a message. Right? So, I mean, at the end of the day, this is, when Bannon just said that Bannon is in the middle of this. He is definitely one who is A-1 placed, right? He’s at the table. And, And so. And when Bannon just said this openly, it wouldn’t be Bannon just making this up last night.

“You can see the way he’s talking. I replayed it several times earlier today, and I’m like, there it goes. He’s prepping the information battlefield. Steve is extremely good at information war. He’s top notch. I mean, he would, if he, if there were ranks for this, he would be a four star general, right? And, and he physically does it and he knows how to make, make these things work. And so he’s prepping the battlefield.

“Just like these, you know, books on the vanishing Irish. They plant the seeds, people get used to it. So right now he’s planting the seeds for 2028 so that, you know, you want to get people used to the idea. Right now people go crazy and say, no, that could never happen. And it slowly becomes part of the neural architecture and before you know it, Trump’s president.

“Now, keep in mind, they can create conditions like you mentioned with Roosevelt. They can do it through many ways. We can end up in famine, we can end up in whatever. The electricity can go out. So many things can happen and Americans are going to go, whatever, just feed me. That’s how this goes.”

