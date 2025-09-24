I am developing a shortlist of people who I, by-and-large, trust.

They are not popular “influencers”, pushed by an algorithm. They actually argue their case, are consistent and don’t flip flop.

Often they are shadownbanned.

Michael Yon is definitely on that list

From 9 days ago

Michael Yon - Charlie Kirk Psyop - Off The Reservation

Inside the Assassination Game: Michael Yon on Charlie Kirk, Zionists & Global Chaos

In this explosive conversation, war correspondent Michael Yon joins Christian White to break down the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Zionist power games, and the unraveling of global stability.

From Gaza to Thailand, from Japan to the United States, Yon pulls no punches in exposing the forces reshaping our world.

He reveals:

Why Charlie Kirk’s death signals a turning point in Zionist influence.

The hidden strategies of information warfare, “properties,” and controlled opposition. How globalist power structures manipulate nations through culture, drugs, and atrocity propaganda.

Why rule of law is collapsing—and what that means for America’s future.

Historical parallels from the U.S., Japan, and beyond that reveal the cycles of empire and war.

Michael Yon draws on decades of front-line reporting, military insight, and global travel to connect the dots others won’t touch.