Mexico on fire: US to intervene in war for North American Technate?
Host of Geopolitics & Empire, Hrvoje Morić, gives an update from ground zero México detailing the violent aftermath of the reported death of a major cartel leader. He describes encountering narco blockades (torched vehicles) while attempting to navigate the city, which he characterizes as a “ghost town” during the peak of the unrest. Beyond personal observations, he analyzes the potential for increased U.S. military involvement and the geopolitical implications of joint security operations. He explores various theories suggesting the chaos could be a planned strategy of tension designed to justify a North American Union or Technate
North American Union, another enslavement project by the oligarchs. The EU of north america and it will
Be just as authoritarian and corrupt as Brussels is. You already see the plan, break up the state to make it weak and steal its wealth...