Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
6h

What is happening in Iran with a sudden shift in weather is about as concrete as ut gets Once Iranian missiles reduced the weather modification radar to rubble the climate changed....hmmm. Many folks here have been able to decern the same methods by just watching the artificial way clouds are "shapped" and changed by chemtrails and HAARP. Less worried about Mother Nature, more worrried by the folly of evil men...

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ZeroVirus's avatar
ZeroVirus
4h

I'm pretty much in the doomer camp as far as climate change goes. But if there is a solution to it, that solution isn't more government control. You know how the model works: create the problem, and then propose a solution that gives you more power. That's how modern governments have been operating with respect to any number of other issues. Drugs, terrorism, and now the imminent famine/energy crisis. So if this is how they've been acting on all these other issues, this same behavior pattern will naturally extend to the climate.

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