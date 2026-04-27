Yesterday my newsfeed on X was swamped with the following.

My immediate comments:

It was almost if you had a whole group of people who live on a completely different planet and have never heard about a war in the Middle East and growing shortages of diesel, fertiliser and other ingredients needed to feed a modern industrial economy.

Instead, we have the following.

https://insideclimatenews.org/news/25042026/el-nino-earth-warming/

My conclusion is that another el-Nino is true.

The narrative weaved around it is largely a psy-op

MY STORY

I need to re-examine the past 14 years since I started writing a blog.

Throughout that time I have always been a Cassandra, warning of what is to come"“

In Greek mythology, Cassandra was a princess of Troy, the daughter of King Priam and Queen Hecuba. She was granted the gift of prophecy by the god Apollo, but when she refused his romantic advances, he cursed her so that her true predictions would never be believed. As a result, Cassandra foresaw many key events—most famously the fall of Troy and the danger of the Trojan Horse—yet her warnings were dismissed as madness. Her story became a powerful symbol of tragic insight: to know the truth but be ignored. After the fall of Troy, Cassandra was taken captive by Agamemnon and brought to Mycenae, where she again foretold doom—this time the murder that awaited them both. As with all her prophecies, she was not believed, and both she and Agamemnon were killed upon their return. Cassandra’s fate has since come to represent the anguish of unheeded warning and the burden of seeing clearly in a world that refuses to listen.

In the early years I had two main influences.

One was Michael C Ruppert who, looking back was (although the details didn’t quite pan out the way he described it, was amazingly prescient.

The other, Guy McPherson, not so much.

13 years ago I wrote a piece based on McPherson’s ideas.

https://robinwestenra.blogspot.com/p/habitat-reflecting-on-anthropogenic.html

Many aspects laid out in this article still have some validity but not in the way laid out.

We are losing human habitat.

Until 2018 I was part of the McPherson fold which I now regard as a Cult (which, thankfully, seems to have largely gone away).

When I look back the one thing that is true coming from Guy is the title of his website:

Nature Bats Last

When I started to look up at the sky and see what was happening and ask questions I was unceremoniously thrown out of the fold and I was freed up to start asking more questions and reassessing previously-held views.

The covid years were seminal because they freed me up to totally. reassess things.

Simply, if they could lie so totally about covid -19 why couldn’t they about anthropogenic climate change?

This was a seminal moment for me.

Why, if they are telling us the truth do they lie about so much?

Reading the book by Ian Wishart (although I do not agree with so much of his hard-core denialist stand), made me realise this.

One core thing I got from re-examining this was, yes, CO2 has gone up, but the scientists appear to have got the causation round the wrong way.

The increase in CO2 levels are not the cause of warming but is an effect of warming, from natural climate cycles but possibly from other causes inside the earth.

Along with geoengineering, I began to discover the UN Agenda 2030 goals.

And so here I am today, with more questions and pieces of evidence, than answers.

Put simply, the more I learn I realise the more the less I know.

There is always more to know.

So what are the pieces that lead to the conclusion in my title

A FERTILISER CRISIS

I have covered this ad finitum in the past weeks, so won’t repeat it here.

Just today we had this news item from the US.

THE DISAPPEARANCE OF INSECTS

I and many others have noticed this phenomenon, but what is causing it?

Of one thing I am fairly sure. It is not from anthropogenic climate change.

My suspicion is geoengineering as well as electro-magnetic radiation.

From the late Arthur Firstenberg

This, from a British farmer appeared over the past few days.

GEOENGINEERING

I put this together a few years ago

This is from Dane Wigington.

DEPOPULATION

It is so obvious, looking at the evidence this is the agenda.

We need never to forget this along with so many other indicators

Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, has come out with this just today

The Depopulation Agenda Isn't a Conspiracy, It's a Documented FACT

https://www.brighteon.com/0d5e4b57-c428-4b6b-b189-a56497dd338c

In 1969, the New York Times published an article covering a two-day elite event in which top scientists, government officials and NGOs all called for global depopulation agendas.

Dr. Paul Erlich called for depopulation chemicals to be added to water supplies and food exports. President Nixon’s science advisor said reducing population growth to zero should be the top priority of every government.

Dr. Erlich even called for government-enforced reproduction quotas and forced controls on family sizes.

This depopulation agenda has taken many forms -- global warming, climate change, vaccine mandates, etc. -- and now a global engineered fertilizer collapse that will lead to mass famine in 2026 - 2027.

On our current course, potentially hundreds of millions of people will starve to death by the end of 2027. And there’s no solution in sight.

The True History of Engineered Infertility and Global Famine for DEPOPULATION

https://brightvideos.com/play/vid-72a837bf-562d-4a6d-b5fc-dd246f86cdc1/index.html

A CATASTROPHIC MAGNETIC POLE SHIFT

In recent days this has come out.

If it is true then we are DONE.

THE NEW ZEALAND SITUATION

Nowhere more than in New Zealand (and Australia) is the predicament more obvious.

If we are talking about predicament there is nothing more than speaks to this than the news that in addition to a coming end to ships carrying petroleum and diesel (not to mention urea and fertiliser), coming to this country we have the announcement of the end of the Maui gas field while the government continues to fantasize about building an LNG port in a world where outside America) there is none.

Now, we have a coming el- Nino.

We have a government in denial about what is coming and asleep at the wheel.

These are its “solutions” to a predicament of its (and other governments’) making.

The Government is preparing to relax some trucking and freight rules in a bid to reduce fuel use as Middle East conflict continues to threaten global energy supply.

Regulation Minister David Seymour has announced that a series of rule changes “to remove or suspend regulatory barriers” are being developed as the Government prepares for a possible move to fuel response phase two.

Potential changes include allowing some heavy vehicles to carry more weight per trip, relaxing restrictions for oversized trucks, and aligning licence requirements so drivers of heavier EVs don’t need a higher-class licence than those driving diesel equivalents.

https://www.1news.co.nz/2026/04/27/govt-plans-trucking-rule-changes-to-reduce-fuel-use-phases-on-watch/

It’s not just the Green Party that disapproves of this:

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/593506/green-party-disapproves-of-government-granting-prospecting-permit-for-unesco-site

I reiterate: