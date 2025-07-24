The other day I came across the TruNews interview of Steven Hoffenberg and yesterday found out that he had died in 2022 and was found in his apartment after Maria Farmer had contacted the police

Here is a short bio from Grok.

Steven Hoffenberg (January 12, 1945 – August 2022) was an American businessman and convicted fraudster, born in Brooklyn, New York, alongside a twin brother, Martin. He founded Towers Financial Corporation, a debt collection agency that was later exposed as one of the largest Ponzi schemes in U.S. history, defrauding investors of approximately $460 million. In 1993, he briefly owned the New York Post, rescuing it from bankruptcy.

Hoffenberg met Jeffrey Epstein in 1987 through British arms dealer Douglas Leese and hired him as a consultant for Towers Financial, paying him $25,000 a month and providing a $2 million loan that was never repaid.

Hoffenberg claimed Epstein was the "architect" of the Ponzi scheme, though Epstein was never charged. In 1995,

Hoffenberg pleaded guilty to mail fraud, tax evasion, and obstruction of justice, receiving a 20-year prison sentence, serving 18 years, and was ordered to pay a $1 million fine and $463 million in restitution.

Released in 2013, he later sought to make amends, supporting Epstein’s victims, including accuser Maria Farmer, with whom he became friends.

Hoffenberg was found dead in his Derby, Connecticut apartment on August 23, 2022, at age 77, likely from natural causes, as his body was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition after a welfare check prompted by Farmer.

https://www.npr.org/2022/08/26/1119746511/jeffrey-epstein-mentor-steven-hoffenberg-dead?s=09

Natural causes? What are the odds?

https://www.npr.org/2019/08/14/751153024/jeffrey-epsteins-former-business-associate-i-want-to-assist-victims?ft=nprml&f=751153024&s=09

In 2020, TruNews did an extended interview with Hoffenberg

WARLORDS PEDOPHILES & SPIES: EPSTEIN’S FORMER EMPLOYER STEVEN HOFFENBERG EXPOSES BLACKMAIL OPERATION

Here is another interview