Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dotty's avatar
Dotty
2h

Absolutely obvious .....boy ....anyone who knows or questions these pervert actions ends up on the cutting room floor at the bottom of stairs or a hole 🕳️⛳ somewhere

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture