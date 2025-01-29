I watched the following conversation yesterday and although, ultimately, AI is being used to enslave us all it is a fact and CAN be used for the good.

Whether you like it AI is here so it can be used to the Greater Good.

Here is a real example that comes from Mike Adams, the Health Ranger.

It promises to be a resource for those interested in holistic health and information that counters the propaganda narrative.

If I want to counter the propaganda I would have to go through my own blog and all the information that can be found on the Net.

Imagine if I can access all the evidence, the scientific papers to support my arguments in one place.

That is what Mike Adams is promising.

However, it is open source and more complicated than just downloading a web-based app. It requires a NVIDIA graphics card and the technical nounce to download and install it. But then you would have something that operates even when the internet is down.

https://brighteon.ai/Home/

Human knowledge is under attack by Big Tech and Big Government – here's what we are doing to preserve and share the lifesaving knowledge that has been targeted for extermination

In case you haven't noticed, we are living under Orwellian rule. The COVID plandemic proved once and for all that The Powers That Be (TPTB) are actively trying to "memory hole" human knowledge and replace it with a new narrative that serves the profit interests of corporations and the power desires of overzealous globalist governments that increasingly seem to be at war with the human race.

Remember when every corporate media outlet and health "authority" told you that ivermectin was dangerous and no one should take it? It turns out that patients who took ivermectin had better outcomes than those who did not.

Remember when the media told you to ignore Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Zinc and Quercetin and instead rely solely on vaccines as your only line of defense? That was all a calculated lie. They deliberately tried to isolate human beings from lifesaving knowledge in order to maximize vaccine uptake (which has, we now know, contributed to the deaths of tens of millions of people worldwide).

Remember when they told you that there's no such thing as "natural immunity?" Astonishingly, the very existence of the human immune system is now denied by the medical science establishment.

Meanwhile, the very same people who claim we should "trust the science" also tell us that men can have babies and that carbon dioxide is bad for rainforests. (If you know anything at all about photosynthesis, you are free to cackle at this.)

Yes, there is an active campaign under way to hunt down and exterminate fundamental human knowledge... in science, medicine, physiology, history, nutrition, finance, geopolitics and more.

And the next step of these globalist, anti-human actors is to replace knowledge with "anti-knowledge" -- ideas that are opposite of reality (such as the claims that men can have babies or that carbon dioxide is bad for plants).

A coordinate effort is under way to "reset" human knowledge and enslave people with ignorance, censorship and falsehoods

Through censorship, "fact-checking," so-called "misinformation" initiatives and paid propaganda, the powers that be are trying to memory hole human knowledge of immune function, nutrition and disease prevention (among many other topics). They are attacking farms across Europe, trying to destroy the very concept of growing food for a sustainable civilization. Everywhere you turn today, human knowledge is under assault by globalist-oriented, anti-human corporations, governments, regulators and non-profit groups that are actively attempting to achieve a "global reset" that involves the mass extermination of billions of human beings through engineered famine, war and depopulation via biological weapons which are deceptively named "vaccines."

Here at the Consumer Wellness Center data science division, we believe that access to knowledge is a fundamental human right. And we aim to preserve human knowledge using the best technology available today.

Google, on the other hand, weaponizes its search engine and YouTube platform to squelch human knowledge in an effort to keep everyone functionally illiterate, ignorant and obedience to globalist agendas.

We reject Google's agenda of forced human ignorance. That's why we are building tools and infrastructure that will largely make Google obsolete. Brighteon.AI is the distribution hub for a series of upcoming non-commercial, non-profit Large Language Models (LLMs) that aim to preserve human knowledge and empower human beings with that knowledge, even as Big Tech, Big Government, Big Pharma and other nefarious groups are actively trying to destroy it.

We are building and releasing non-commercial, free-to-use LLMs that are trained on an ever-expanding set of critical human knowledge about food, nutrition, farming, permaculture, herbs, indigenous medicine, alternative medicine, off-grid survival, sustainability and other critical knowledge areas that have kept human civilization alive.

Consider us to be a kind of "Arctic seed bank" of human knowledge that the globalists are trying to eradicate from human history. Brighteon.AI is one answer to coordinated censorship, and it allows users to stop relying on Google, pharma-funded corporate media or nefarious governments to provide you with (distorted) information.

Join Brighteon.AI efforts to preserve and decentralize human knowledge before it's too late

We are releasing these models free of charge, ready for people to download and use on their own local computers (Windows, Mac, Linux). Since these models run locally, they work even if the internet is down. They require no internet connection. They don't run in the cloud, and they don't surveil your queries. No secretive government agency has any back door into our LLMs, either, and they can't weaponize your own queries against you (like Google does).

Using these LLMs, you can largely stop using Google to find answers to your questions. You can generate summaries of content, and you can even ask it to generate content for you (such as writing short articles or expanding bullet points into full paragraphs for a presentation or proposal). Our LLMs will correct your grammar, summarize content, suggest food recipes, tell you about the dangerous of specific food ingredients, reveal the benefits of phytonutrients and much more.

Because we are building and releasing these models as a non-commercial, non-profit endeavor under the our non-profit 501(c)3 Consumer Wellness Center, we are able to access all publicly-available content for training purposes under existing Fair Use U.S. law. Unlike for-profit corporations like OpenAI, we are literally pursuing this project to benefit humanity with educational content, with no commercial motive on our part. This means we are legally allowed to use any open source content (OSINT) for training our models, including books, websites, videos and more, all under the protection of existing Fair Use doctrine, especially given that our use case is "transformative" and that each original source document only contributes a very tiny amount to our overall training pipeline (which consists of tens of millions of documents, many of which I contributed myself through 20+ years of creating articles, podcasts, books and interviews).

(For the authors, publishers and content holders reading this, don't worry: Our training pipeline does not copy or archive your content in the LLM. Our system merely reads your content and learns from it, re-calibrating its own parameters to reflect knowledge in much the same way a human reader would also re-calibrate their own knowledge from reading your content. Users cannot reproduce your articles, books or videos by querying our LLMs.)

Through our extensive connections and decades of experience in the alternative content ecosystem, we have collected the world's largest data set on nutrition, phytochemistry, foods, superfoods, permaculture, medicinal herbs, indigenous medicine and similar topics. We have built an impressive data pipeline that formats our data sets for influencing existing "base model" LLMs, generating new LLMs through a process called "fine tuning." The end result is that we can take any base model LLM and turn it into a knowledgeable fine-tuned LLM with special knowledge in the areas where we focus.

This is what we are providing to the world for free: Specially trained LLMs that preserve human knowledge even as Big Tech and Big Government is trying to obliterate that knowledge.

Join our email alert list to be alerted as we release new models. You will be able to download them for free. We actively encourage you to share these models with as many people as possible. Post them on torrent sites. Give them to people on thumb drives. Link to the model downloads from your own websites or social media posts. Spread knowledge and help humanity survive the global depopulation agenda. Our collective lives literally depend on it.

Thank you for your continued support, and for helping preserve human knowledge.

- Mike Adams, founder, Brighteon.AI and executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center

